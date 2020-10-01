Bayern Munich Win Their 5th Trophy Of 2020 After Thrilling Win Vs Dortmund In Supercup

Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich's scintillating 2020 continued on Wednesday as they defeated Borussia Dortmund in the final of the German Supercup 2020. The Bavarians, who clinched their sixth Champions League title mere months ago, embarked upon the 2020-21 season with a UEFA Super Cup victory against Sevilla last week. Furthering their achievements on a blistering note, Der Klassiker saw Bayern clinch the German Supercup 2020 title in a thrilling encounter.

Bayern Munich defeat Dortmund to clinch DFL-Supercup 2020

Bayern Munich bagged two goals in the first half, courtesy of strikes from Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Muller. However, the two-goal deficit did not deter the Signal Iduna Park outfit as they strived to get back into the game. Their efforts materialised when Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland scored once each to bring the score down on equal footing.

With the two sides maintaining their momentum until the final 10 minutes, the game ultimately ended in Bayern's favour. Joshua Kimmich struck an improvised 82nd-minute winner after dispossessing Thomas Delaney and exchanging passes with striker Robert Lewandowski. The victory marks a highly successful stint for Bayern Munich, who have now won every possible title the previous season, along with two accolades already this season.

Bayern Munich picked up UEFA Supercup last week

Speaking to the media after the DFL-Supercup 2020, Hansi Flick stated that it wasn't an easy task to win the game against Borussia Dortmund. Bayern Munich deserved to lead 2-0 but made life difficult for themselves, added the Bayern boss. However, winning the DFL-Supercup title is all that counts for Flick. The DFL-Supercup 2020 title triumph takes Bayern Munich's tally to five accolades this year.

Bayern had also defeated Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup the previous week. Despite conceding early in the game, courtesy of a spot-kick from Lucas Ocampos, Leon Goretzka equalised in the 34th minute. With no favourable result until the 90th minute, the game saw some thrilling extra-time action. Ultimately, Javi Martinez bagged the winner in the 104th minute to win the Super Cup.

Bayern Munich to play Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga next

Bayern Munich's victory in the DFL-Supercup 2020 comes after their previous defeat against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. The defending Bundesliga champions were humiliated 4-1, with Kimmich scoring the only goal for the Allianz Arena outfit. Despite their attempts to clinch the league title again, the Bavarians are placed seventh on the Bundesliga table with three points in two games as yet. The treble-winners next come up against Hertha Berlin on Sunday, October 4.

