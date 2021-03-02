Longest Winning Streak In Football: Man City Chase Bayern Munich, Real Madrid Record

After a win over West Ham on the weekend, Manchester City now have their eyes set on the longest winning streak in football history. Manchester City are currently on a 20-game winning streak and have already recorded the longest winning streak in all competitions among English clubs. The next clubs yet to be surpassed to achieve this historic milestone are Real Madrid (22) and Bayern Munich (23).

Man City could record longest winning streak in football history

During his managerial career, Pep Guardiola has already broken a number of records and now he chases the biggest record with Man City: the longest winning streak in football. The Citizens are four games away from creating history as Bayern Munich have the longest winning streak (23) followed by Real Madrid (22). It remains to be seen if Wolves, Manchester United, Southampton or Fulham can stop them from doing so.

Man City record: club close to creating Premier League history

Along with creating history for the longest winning streak in football in all competitions, Guardiola's side will also look to achieve the longest winning streak in Premier League history. As of now, the record is jointly held by Manchester City and Liverpool (18). Man City are currently on track to beat this record as they have already recorded 14 straight Premier League wins.

As a result of this stellar run, there are a number of other records that City have achieved. Man City have become the first club in Premier League history to record the longest winning run in the league from the start of a calendar year (12). Another record achieved by them is that Man City are also the first English club to record the most number of away wins in a row in all competitions (12).

Man City vs Wolves live

The next fixture on the list for Man City is against Wolves. Ever since Raúl Jiménez's injury, Wolves have struggled as they find themselves in twelfth place in the Premier League table. Considering Wolves' struggles and the form and depth that City currently have, one can expect Man City to break the record for the longest winning streak in football history.

