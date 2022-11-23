'Losing To Saudi Arabia Is Crazy': Diego Maradona's Son Reacts To Argentina's Shock Defeat

In one of the biggest upsets of world football, former champions Argentina went down against Saudi Arabia at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The Middle-Eastern team defeated the Lionel Messi starrer Argentina 2-1 in the Group C opener on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia's stunning victory over Argentina has now propelled the side to the top of the Group C points table, ahead of Poland and Mexico.

Argentine legend Diego Maradona's son has reacted to his country's defeat to Saudi Arabia. Maradona Jr. told Radio Marte that losing to Saudi Arabia at the World Cup is crazy. Maradona Jr. added that he is devastated by Argentina's defeat and finds it hard to believe that it actually happened. The son of the late icon, however, stated that sometimes even the weaker teams can defeat a much stronger side in football, rejecting the suggestion that Argentina took Saudi Arabia lightly.

"I'm devastated by Argentina's defeat. I find it hard to believe that this actually happened. Losing to Saudi Arabia is crazy. I don't want to throw the cross at Lionel right away. Sometimes in football, it happens that you lose even against much weaker opponents. I don't think Argentina was presumptuous today. Football is like that. If you don't close the games, even the poorest teams will come at you,'' Maradona Jr. was quoted as saying to Radio Marte.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Messi scored the goal for Argentina in the 10th minute after his team was awarded a penalty following a foul on Paredes. Messi managed to send the ball into the back of the net as Saudi goalkeeper Al Owais dived the wrong way. Argentina scored three more goals inside halftime but all of them were overturned for offside. Saudi Arabia could manage to hit the ball on target in the first 45 minutes but they returned in the second half with the intent to score. Both their shots were on target in the second half, which helped them close the lead against Argentina and eventually secure a victory.

Argentina will look to bounce back when they play against Mexico in their next World Cup match on Sunday, November 27. The match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

