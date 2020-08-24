Wayne Rooney Blames Burglary For Di Maria's Man United Exit, Begs Thiago To Snub Liverpool

The Champions League final 2020 saw Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face off against Bayern Munich. The clash saw two highly skilled footballers in Angel Di Maria and Thiago collide for European football's biggest prize. Di Maria played for Manchester United before sealing a move to France, while Thiago was once close to joining the Red Devils, but could line up for their arch-rivals Liverpool as things stand. Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney heaped praise on both footballers ahead of their clash before Bayern Munich sealed bragging rights and completed their treble.

Di Maria Man United career: Wayne Rooney believes ex-Red Devil would have been a star if not for burglary

Writing in his Sunday Times column, former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney blamed the robbery at Di Maria's Manchester home as a reason for his exit. The Argentine had joined the Red Devils for a then-British record £59.7 million in 2014, only to move to Paris 12 months later. Rooney wrote that when Di Maria joined the team, manager Louis van Gaal had told the squad that only he was allowed to dribble with the ball.

The former England international further wrote that Di Maria worked tirelessly on the pitch and his delivery, vision and awareness were brilliant. Rooney added that it was tough for the Argentine to settle as the Red Devils were in transition. The problems were coupled with the burglary of his house, which shook the young family, and it was best for the Argentine to leave.

Wayne Rooney on Ángel di María: "He’s a wonderful player. When he came to #mufc I remember Louis van Gaal saying to the team 'He is the only one who is allowed to dribble with the ball'." #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 24, 2020

Wayne Rooney: "He [Di María] had young kids and lived a couple of houses down from me and someone tried to burgle him. I remember that really shook him and his family — you knew it was going to be tough for him and it was probably better for him to leave." #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 24, 2020

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney praises Thiago, 'begs' him to snub Liverpool

Spanish midfielder Thiago's talent is unquestionable, and the Bayern Munich midfielder was on song during the Champions League final 2020 on Sunday. The former Barcelona star has been linked with a move away from Bavaria, with the Premier League champions linked heavily with a move. The treble winners are holding out for a fee of around £30 million, but Liverpool only want to pay £20m amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Rooney, who played for Liverpool's fiercest rivals, has asked the Spanish maestro to snub a move to Merseyside. Manchester United's record goalscorer said that the Bayern star is one of the best midfielders around and hailed his all-round abilities. Rooney said that while he would hate to see Thiago join Liverpool, it would be a great spectacle to watch the Spaniard run the show in the Premier League.

Wayne Rooney: "He [Thiago Alcântara] almost came to #mufc in 2013 and now Liverpool are linked with him. He’s one of the best midfielders around – I just hope he doesn’t go there!" #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 23, 2020

Angel Di Maria Man United career

Manchester United signed Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid for a record £59.7 million ahead of the 2014-15 season. The Argentine inherited the legendary No.7 shirt at Old Trafford, worn previously by club icons such as George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Di Maria started his career in England on a positive note, being named Manchester United's Player of the Month for September. However, Di Maria struggled to continue his excellent form throughout the season and endured a lean patch starting October. The Red Devils lost trust in the Argentine and he was subsequently sold to PSG for a loss of £10 million after just one season at Old Trafford.

(Image Courtesy: Angel Di Maria, Thiago Alcantara Instagram)