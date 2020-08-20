Man United Transfer News: MUFC Add Sergio Romero In £70m Deal To Sign Jack Grealish

Premier League giants Man United are reportedly planning to offer goalkeeper Sergio Romero to Aston Villa as part of a deal to sign Jack Grealish. It is reported that the Red Devils are plotting a move for the Villa talisman, who is valued at £70 million, as Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to bolster his squad for next season. Romero's transfer away from Old Trafford is also expected to set the stage for Dean Henderson and David de Gea to battle it out for the No 1 spot between the sticks at Man United for next season.

Man United transfer news: Jack Grealish transfer to include Sergio Romero to Aston Villa?

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Man United are plotting a bid including Sergio Romero to sign Aston Villa superstar Jack Grealish over the summer. Ason Villa have reportedly put a £70 million price-tag on Jack Grealish but United are likely to allow Romero a move to the Midlands as a makeweight for any potential deal. With the Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United unlikely to take place, the 20-time English champions are now turning their attention towards Grealish. The 24-year-old scored 10 goals and notched up six assists for the Villans last season and played a major role in keeping them in the English top division.

#mufc will explore the possibility of putting Sergio Romero into their bid for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish #mulive [mail] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 19, 2020

Romero has been the second-choice goalkeeper at Man United but was a regular during cup competitions. However, the Argentine was overlooked for the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Europa League as Solskjaer opted to start with David de Gea instead. The 33-year-old keeper is now open to a move in search of regular football as Solskjaer previously admitted that it was unlikely for all three keepers to remain at the club.

Man United transfer news: Dean Henderson return to United

On Wednesday, it was reported that Dean Henderson returned to Man United's training ground, Carrington, for the first time following his loan spell at Sheffield United. The 23-year-old also hinted at a potential stay at United with a farewell tweet for the Blades as Sheffield already confirmed a move for Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth. United are also expected to offer Henderson a new deal with his current £35,000-a-week deal dwarfed in comparison to De Gea’s £375,000-a-week deal. Solskjaer previously claimed that he believes Henderson will eventually become the No 1 keeper for Man United and England.

Image Credits - Jack Grealish / Sergio Romero Instagram / AP