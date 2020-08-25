Man United Defender Victor Lindelof Saves Elderly Woman's Bag From A Thief In A Heroic Act

Victor Lindelof had a successful campaign with Manchester United this season, with the Swede being the only defender in the Premier League not to be dribbled past by any player. The centre-back, who is known for his alertness while defending at the back, has now attracted attention for an off-the-field act. Lindelof saved a woman's bag from a thief in Sweden this week.

Victor Lindelof saves woman's bag from a thief

According to several media reports, Victor Lindelof, who was in Vasteras, Sweden, saw a thief robbing a woman in her 90s on a bike. The Man United defender chased down the thief to retrieve the elderly woman's bag and caught hold of him for the next five minutes until the police arrived. Maja, Lindelof's wife, stood witness to the incident.

Today In Sweden Victor Lindelof Chased Down A Man On A Bike Who Was Robbing An Elderly Women And Got The Bag Of The Thief And Waited For Police pic.twitter.com/5VkIqeUjr8 — United Reports (@MUFCFoundation) August 24, 2020

Vasteras police confirmed the incident and went on to thank Victor Lindelof. The police, in a statement, extended its gratitude to the witness for his quick and wise intervention to restore the plaintiff's property. Man United also commented on the incident stating that Victor Lindelof believes he did what anybody else would have done in that situation.

Harry Maguire case latest: Man United captain to meet FA

While there has been appreciation for Victor Lindelof, his centre-back partner has had no such luck. Club captain Harry Maguire was involved in a violent altercation with Greek police officers last week after his sister was reportedly attacked and assaulted with a sharp object. The England international was then arrested, only to be subsequently released later.

The Man United captain has denied any such allegations but did offer an apology in court. Recent developments in the Harry Maguire case suggest that the defender will meet the Football Association (FA) chiefs on Tuesday before being potentially dropped from the national team by manager Gareth Southgate.

Harry Maguire to be dropped from national team?

The England national team will play against Iceland and Denmark in the Nations League after a span of 10 months. The squad for the same will be announced by Southgate on Tuesday. It, therefore, remains to be seen if the Man United captain, who otherwise would have been one of the first to be included in the squad, makes it this time around. While Maguire remains a major doubt to make it to the squad, Man City's Raheem Sterling is another player whose participation is in doubt. Sterling attended Olympic legend Usain Bolt's birthday party and the Jamaican icon subsequently tested positive for coronavirus, leaving Sterling a major doubt for the Nations League games.

Image courtesy: Victor Lindelof Instagram