Cristiano Ronaldo 'can't Even Dribble': Luca Toni Blasts Juventus Ace After Napoli Defeat

Despite the hype around his fitness, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the game after the coronavirus lockdown has not gone according to plan. After a largely uninspiring 0-0 draw against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final, where Ronaldo even missed a penalty, the 35-year-old struggled to make any notable impact during Juventus' defeat to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final. The former Real Madrid man couldn't even take his penalty during the shoot-out as Napoli secured the game with their fourth spot-kick.

Coppa Italia final: Luca Toni slams Cristiano Ronaldo for dismal performance against Napoli

After Coppa Italia final, Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily criticised by fans and experts for his consecutive poor showings. While the Juventus side, as a whole, looked lost in front of the goal, fingers were raised mostly at the Portuguese forward and their manager Maurizio Sarri.

Former Italy and Juventus striker Luca Toni did not shy away from criticising Cristiano Ronaldo for his dismal showing against Napoli. Luca Toni claimed Ronaldo looked "average" and wasn't even able to "dribble past a man." Speaking to Italian outlet RAI Sport, the World Cup winner with Italy said, "I saw the whole Juventus team in difficulty, even Cristiano Ronaldo, who looked like an average player in what was a very slow match. He couldn't even dribble a man," he added. Luca Toni believed Ronaldo was experiencing some physical difficulty which restricted him from full expressing himself on the pitch.

Luca Toni putting the blame on Ronaldo 👀 pic.twitter.com/LBqib302Z1 — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) June 18, 2020

Coppa Italia final: Napoli vs Juventus highlights

In a mostly dull Coppa Italia final match, Juventus was the team that seemed to have escaped with a clean sheet. A late crucial stop from Gianluigi Buffon denied Nikola Maksimovic the winner. Earlier, Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik missed a great opportunity from 12 yards out to put his side ahead. Paulo Dybala and Danilo failed to convert from the spot, handing Napoli a 4-2 win in the tie. Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles during the game were apparent as the Portuguese ace mustered just one shot on target during the match.

Luca Toni hailed Buffon's impact on the game stating the veteran goalkeeper was the "best player on the pitch." Toni also admired Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado, who both used their speed to good advantage to beat their man.

Juventus and Napoli will turn their attentions to Serie A. The Old Lady will face Bologna on June 22 (June 23 IST) in the first league game since March. Napoli will face Hellas Verona.

(Image Credits: FIFA Official Website, Juventus Twitter Handle)