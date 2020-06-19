Ronaldo Wants To See Kylian Mbappe Play In LaLiga, Points Out Similarity Between The Two

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is being touted as the next Galactico to arrive at Real Madrid in the years to come. The French striker has often been linked with a move to the Spanish capital, having received praise from club manager Zinedine Zidane as well. Now, one of the major personalities from the Galactico era, Ronaldo Nazario, has spoken on Mbappe's dream of moving to Spain.

Kylian Mbappe is a dream signing: Ronaldo Nazario

Real Madrid legend Ronaldo was quizzed about his dream signing for Real Valladolid as well as Real Madrid subsequently, during a presser organised by Santander Bank. Ronaldo, without much thought, claimed that he would love to see PSG ace Kylian Mbappe play in LaLiga and wouldn't mind him joining either of Real Madrid or Valladolid. Ronaldo acquired a 51% stake in Valladolid in 2018 and dreams of having some of the best talents play for his club.

Ronaldo went on to assert that he sees extreme similarities between Kylian Mbappe and himself. The former Brazilian superstar, who has played for the likes of AC Milan, Inter and Barcelona apart from Real Madrid, claimed that Mbappe possesses similar attributes as him when he was at the peak of his career.

Ronaldo speaks on GOAT debate

Ronaldo was also asked about his views on the much-debated question of the greatest footballer of all time. Resisting to mention himself in the same frame, the Brazil legend claimed that Pele, Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi make up his esteemed list of some of the best footballers of all time. He, however, decided against picking one amongst them as his ideal GOAT.

Ronaldo spoke on his views on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and his rumoured links with Real Madrid. The Real Valladolid owner stated that it will be too early for the Norwegian international to move to the Bernabeu, citing the presence of Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo hints at Alexis Sanchez's signing

Recent rumours have suggested that Ronaldo's Real Valladolid could sign out-of-favour forward Alexis Sanchez. Ronaldo insisted that his side could offer a new lease of life to the Chilean striker's career after suffering a major setback during his time at Manchester United. However, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has publicly declared that Sanchez will have a part to play at Old Trafford next season.

