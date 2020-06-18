Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Two Consecutive Club Final Defeats For The First Time In Career

The 'Cristiano Ronaldo finals defeat' story was trending on social media as fans were shocked to find out that it was the first time the 35-year-old lost two back-to-back club finals in his illustrious career. Juventus succumbed to defeat in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night against Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli, who prevailed 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw in Rome. In December 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus suffered a painful defeat in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana against Lazio. Despite winning 27 club titles throughout his career, the back-to-back Cristiano Ronaldo finals defeat stat made headlines.

Napoli vs Juventus highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo finals defeat

The Cristiano Ronaldo finals record is nothing short of spectacular as the Portuguese star has reached a total of 27 finals in club competitions coming out on the winning side 19 times. However, two out of those eight finals defeats have come consecutively with Juventus this season. It was the first time in his 18-year long career that Cristiano Ronaldo suffered defeats in back-to-back finals in club competitions.

2 - Cristiano Ronaldo has lost two consecutive Finals with club sides for the first time in his career, after the defeat against Lazio in the Italian Super Cup back in December 2019. Unusual.#CoppaItaliaCocaCola — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 17, 2020

Earlier this season in December 2019, Juventus succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana despite Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring in that game. However, Ronaldo recently broke a record he wouldn't be too proud of as the Old Lady suffered defeat against Napoli on penalties in the Coppa Italia final last night, albeit Ronaldo hadn't taken a penalty in the shootout. Reports claim the Cristiano Ronaldo penalty miss against AC Milan in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia seemed to have had an effect on the Portuguese while some fans believe that Ronaldo was waiting to take the decisive penalty of the game.

Napoli vs Juventus highlights: Napoli win Coppa Italia final on penalties

The Coppa Italia final was intense for the entirety of the 90 minutes but failed to produce a goal and the game set to be decided by penalties. Gianluigi Buffon and Alex Meret made crucial saves during the 90 minutes to ensure that the game would head into a shootout. However, the Napoli goalkeeper made a stunning save from Paulo Dybala in the shootout before Danilo missed the target entirely, On the other hand, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano, Maksimovic and Milik all found the net to secure Napoli's sixth Coppa Italia title. Here are the Napoli vs Juventus highlights:

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty miss hints at transfer?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in the Serie A this season but has struggled to find that goalscoring vein of form since the resumption of football from the pandemic. In fact, Ronaldo missed a penalty during the semifinal clash against AC Milan earlier this week which raised questions to whether the star winger would depart Turin in the summer. Premier League side Chelsea have reportedly submitted a €120 million (£107million) bid for the Serie A champion. Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Nani has sparked rumours that the Juventus star could join the MLS in the near future.

Image Credits - Juventus Twitter