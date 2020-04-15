Luis Rubiales Under Investigation For Allegedly Forging A Public Document: Report

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales is reportedly under investigation for alleged forgery. Along with Rubiales, Secretary-General, Andreu Camps has also been accused in relation to alleged falsification of a public document in the process of statutory reform of the RFEF that sought to add 19 ex-members (handpicked) to the assembly. The Luis Rubiales forgery investigation could come as a big blow for the Spanish FA president, with the incumbent president slated to fight elections with Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas.

Luis Rubiales forgery: Spanish FA president under investigation for falsification of public documents

In a report in ABC, via Marca, Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales is alleged to have a forged a document in relation to adding 19 new members to the Spanish FA in the extraordinary general assembly of 16 December last year by judge María Sandra Orero Bermejo, head of the Investigating Court number 10 of Madrid. Luis Rubiales allegedly attempted to add new members presumably with voting rights to strengthen his position in the upcoming elections for the Spanish FA president against Iker Casillas. Following the allegations, the CSD accepted a new proposition from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), which decreased the number of board members from 19 to just 5, which Camps stated that the assembly had 'agreed' on. However, president of the Madrid Federation, Paco Díez denied those claims and now will face the Spanish FA president in the Luis Rubiales forgery case on May 21.

Luis Rubiales forgery: Iker Casillas tipped as a favourite for presidency election

Luis Rubiales, the incumbent Spanish FA president, will go up against former Real Madrid and Spain captain Iker Casillas in the elections expected to be held next week. Casillas was already tipped as a favourite for the post with a survey by Cadena Ser, showing 94% of the fans voted in favour of Iker Casillas over Luis Rubiales for Spanish FA presidency. The Luis Rubiales forgery case is expected to further tip the scales in Casillas' favour with regional federations in Madrid, Castilla y Leon, Castilla la Mancha, Galicia, the Basque Country, Catalonia and Andalucia all having reportedly promised the Real Madrid legend votes in the election. However, there is a possibility of the election being postponed for the time, considering the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain and the Luis Rubiales forgery case.

