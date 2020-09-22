Luis Suarez's Italian Exam Being Investigated For Being A 'scam', Striker Knew Answers

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is one of the key senior players out of favour under new manager Ronald Koeman and had been touted with a move to Serie A champions Juventus before the transfer fell through. The Suarez transfer to Turin depended on the Uruguayan international passing the citizenship test, as the Old Lady had no non-EU slots. However, reports have now emerged that the Luis Suarez Italian exam was rigged and the 33-year-old already knew the contents of the exam.

Luis Suarez transfer: Suarez Italian exam had 'irregularities', police to probe Juventus

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez had arrived in Perugia last week to take an Italian test ahead of a potential move to Juventus ahead of the new season. While he passed the citizenship test, the Suarez transfer fell through and the Uruguayan could be all set to join Atletico Madrid according to reports. While the Suarez to Juventus move never materialised, the Old Lady could land themselves in huge trouble, after claims by Repubblica and Ansa that there were 'irregularities' in the Suarez Italian exam. Reports suggest that the 33-year-old already knew the contents of the Italian language (B1 level) exam in advance, and passed having already been told the answers.

Big issue. There has been “irregularities” in the test of Luis Suárez for Italian Exam in the University for Perugia. “Suárez got advance questions, he had the passport by cheating”, according to preliminary investigations [Ansa]. Meanwhile, he’s waiting to join Atlético... 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Idy1gisZFu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

The police are set to be investing the case and are acquiring documentation from the University of Perugia and Luis Suarez risks heavy legal action by the Public Prosecutor of Perugia. In a statement, the Prescutior said that after an investigation it was found that the exam topics were previously agreed with Suarez and that the relative score was assigned even before the oral test was conducted. The University for Foreigners of Perugia which conducted the test denied any wrongdoing and reiterates the accuracy and transparency of the systems followed for the exam.

Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid? Diego Simeone closing in on Suarez transfer

With the Luis Suarez transfer to Juventus falling through, the Serie A champions moved quickly to secure the services of Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, who has played for Juventus before. The Spaniard joins Juventus on a €10million loan deal, with an option to make the deal permanent for €45million. The LaLiga giants have swiftly moved to secure Suarez's services, who is reportedly keen on joining Diego Simeone's side.

Suarez and Barcelona are trying to find an agreement to terminate the contract and join Atletico Madrid on a free. However, while Blaugrana remain keen on getting the striker off their wage bill, they don't want 33-year-old join a list of vetoed clubs, including rivals Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona are pushing to include their LaLiga rivals in the list and Suarez to Atletico Madrid deal hangs in the balance due to this latest development. Atletico Madrid are also targeting Edinson Cavani this summer in case their deal for Suarez falls through in the latter stages.

(Image Courtesy: Luis Suarez Instagram)