Luis Suarez's Move From Barcelona To Atletico Compared To David Villa's Transfer In 2013

Reports covering Barcelona transfer news have linked forward Luis Suarez with a move away from the club all summer. The striker was earlier thought to be joining Juventus. However, the latest Barcelona transfer news suggests that the player will now move to LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid. However, the Suarez to Atletico Madrid deal is far from being completed, with several publications covering LaLiga news, mentioning that Barcelona’s board is reluctant to go ahead with the same. However, in light of the Suarez to Atletico Madrid links, many fans online have compared the transfer to David Villa’s move in 2013.

David Villa had made the same move in 2013

One of the greatest strikers to ever play for Barcelona, David Villa moved to Atletico Madrid in 2013. After scoring 48 goals and registering 24 assists in just 119 appearances for Barcelona, the Spanish forward made the move to Atletico Madrid in a cut-price deal of €5.1 million. The forward had a hugely successful time at the club, continuing his scoring steak as he notched up 15 goals and five assists in less than 50 appearances for the club.

Notably, David Villa also scored against his former club Barcelona in the 2013 Supercopa de España on his debut with a brilliant right-foot volley. The striker also contributed to Atletico Madrid’s first league title since 1996, with the club pipping David Villa’s former club to the title by just three points.

Fans compare Suarez to Atletico Madrid move to David Villa transfer

David villa to Atletico = 🏆

Luis Suarez to Atletico....... — Parth (@dparth__01) September 21, 2020

We about to see a repeat of this when we face Atletico, I just know it. pic.twitter.com/6bfvPACAAF — Fasih ∞ (@mo_fasih) September 21, 2020

I will definitely miss those "out of the world" goals, especially your volleys. Also, your incredible assists record. Love you Daddy Benja and Thank you El Pistero @LuisSuarez9 for these wonderful years.



I will support you at @Atleti for sure. Go and do David Villa 2 there. pic.twitter.com/mr5plbZkXp — mckutaa (@nelufisan) September 21, 2020

With the Barcelona transfer news linking Luis Suarez with a similar move to Atletico Madrid, many fans have made the comparisons between the two transfers. Taking to Twitter to discuss the Luis Suarez transfer, many Barcelona fans suggested that if completed, the Suarez to Atletico Madrid deal will turn out in a similar way as David Villa’s transfer. Many fans warned that Luis Suarez still has it in him to score important goals and the transfer will strengthen their LaLiga rivals.

Several fans also tweeted that they wouldn’t be surprised if the Luis Suarez transfer comes back to give Barcelona a problem, predicting that the Uruguayan will score lots of goals for Atletico Madrid.

Luis Suarez transfer update

Luis Suarez to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Last details to be completed on next few hours - deal done. He has agreed personal terms and also spoke directly with Simeone. As reported on Friday, Atléti were waiting to sell players [Morata > Juventus so close...] to sign Luis. ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/9iSMVSXIuG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Recent reports providing updates on the Luis Suarez transfer situation revealed that Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu has blocked the striker’s move to Atletico Madrid. With the striker having already agreed to personal terms with the club, it is now being reported that Barcelona are asking for a transfer fee for the 33-year-old striker. However, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, while discussing the Luis Suarez transfer, tweeted that the deal is all but done, with the striker having directly spoken with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Image Credits: Luis Suarez Instagram, David Villa Instagram