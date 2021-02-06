Luis Suarez Reveals Exact Details Of His Unusual Exit From Barcelona Last Summer

The arrival of Ronald Koeman at Barcelona spelt trouble for Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan international was ultimately shown the door citing lack of preference from the Dutch tactician and he went on to join Atletico Madrid last summer. With the Rojiblancos now in the driving seat in LaLiga, Suarez provides the details of what transpired at Camp Nou, ultimately resulting into his exit.

Also Read | Luis Suarez calls out 'Evil' people who leaked best friend Lionel Messi's contract

Suarez Barcelona exit: Why did Suarez leave Barcelona? Striker spills the beans

Suarez spoke about his Barcelona exit in an interview with El Transistor. The former Barcelona superstar asserts it was indeed difficult for him to come to terms with the fact that Koeman did not trust him. He was caught unaware of the situation and found it extremely difficult to cope up because of the manner by which he was informed.

He claimed to have received a call from the manager to inform him that he did not count on him in his plans. Following Barcelona's official confirmation on the same, he began negotiating with Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone. Indeed, Koeman was keen on signing Lyon striker Memphis Depay to replace Suarez, but he is yet to get his hands on the prized asset.

Also Read | Luis Suarez should've joined Juventus and NOT Atletico, says Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

No regrets on Suarez Atletico Madrid link up

Before his ultimate and equally shocking move to the Wanda Metropolitano, the former Liverpool star was close to agreeing to a deal with Juventus. He even appeared for an Italian language exam to acquire a European Union passport but had to reject the move following revelations that the exam results were pre-determined.

Suarez now claims he saw interest from several other European clubs apart from the defending Serie A champions. He wanted to decide the best thing for himself and his family. And he doesn't appear to regret on switching to the Spanish capital. The Uruguayan forward also lavished praise on Simeone. "Simeone is a coach who reaches out to you and motivates you. I wouldn't like to be a coach, you suffer a lot and you can't keep everyone happy."

Also Read | Eng Sub: 'Suarez is performing how he promised before joining' says Simeone

Suarez Barcelona stats: Goals coupled with trophies mark Blaugrana career

Having joined Barcelona in 2014, Suarez went on to establish himself as one of the formidable players ever. During his six-season stint with the Blaugrana, the 34-year-old managed 283 appearances across all competitions. He brought up 198 goals and a massive 97 assists during this time, winning several laurels including the Champions League on his way to success.

Also Read | Koeman hits out at PSG star Di Maria for 'Lack of Respect' following Messi comments