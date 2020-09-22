Who Is Alexander Sorloth? Crystal Palace Flop Being Chased By Man United, Spurs & Leipzig

In one of the most surprising transfer links of the summer, 24-year-old striker Alexander Sorloth has become the transfer target of clubs like Man United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. The Norwegian striker, who was reportedly close to a move to RB Leipzig skipped his medical with the German club after bigger clubs expressed an interest in him. Now, according to recent updates on the Alexander Sorloth transfer, it looks like the youngster may return to the Premier League this season.

Also Read: Patrice Evra Slams Man United Chief Ed Woodward, Matt Judge Over Sloppy Transfer Window

Who is Alexander Sorloth?

Alexander Sorloth is a 24-year-old Norwegian striker who first signed for Crystal Place in 2018. Alexander Sorloth made the move to the Premier League in January 2018 when he moved from FC Midtjylland in a £9 million move. The striker soon made his debut for Crystal Palace, scoring his first goal for the club against Swansea in the Carabao Cup.

Also Read: Man United's £47 Million Fee For Bruno Fernandes Was From Summer Transfer Budget: Report

Alexander Sorloth news: Norwegian fails to settle at Selhurst Park

Despite making his debut for Crystal Palace, the striker was on the move once again a year after signing for the club. Sorloth first made the move to Belgian club Gent where he spent six months on loan scoring five goals for the club in 22 appearances. The Norwegian was once again on the move at the start of last season, with Crystal Palace loaning out Alexander Sorloth to Turkish side Trabzonspor until the 2021-21 season.

Also Read: Luis Suarez's Move From Barcelona To Atletico Compared To David Villa's Transfer In 2013

It is at Trabzonspor where Alexander Sorloth truly made a name for himself, scoring an outrageous 33 goals and registering 11 assists in just 49 appearances. The young striker has an impressive record for the Norway national team as well. After making his debut in 2016, Alexander Sorloth has scored eight goals in 24 appearances for Norway.

Also Read: Bale Back In Times Square, New York With Iconic Images 7 Years Apart; Watch

Alexander Sorloth transfer update

🚨 BREAKING: Trabzonspor today received a big offer from very big 'English clubs' for striker Alexander Sørloth & he was told to wait. The clubs are believed to be Man United & Tottenham. [Via @Sport_Witness] #Trabzonspor #RBL #MUFC #THFC — Football Transfers (@Transferzone10) September 21, 2020

After the Norwegian’s stellar campaign for Trabzonspor, the striker looked set to complete a move to German club RB Leipzig. However, the latest updates on the Alexander Sorloth transfer report that the striker cancelled his medical with the club at the last minute, possibly due to the interest of Premier League clubs like Man United and Tottenham. The striker, who can play on the wings as well is viewed as a back-up to Harry Kane by Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Recent reports covering Alexander Sorloth news also disclosed that Man United have entered the race for the striker as well. However, any Alexander Sorloth transfer will be complicated, considering the player is contracted with Trabzonspor till the end of the current season. In any such move, Trabzonspor and Crystal Palace are likely to share the transfer fee, considering Trabszonspor had the option to complete the Alexander Sorloth transfer this summer for close to £5.5m, but the Norwegian refused to go back to the club.

Image Credits: Alexander Sorloth Instagram