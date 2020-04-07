Son Heung-min To Undergo Brutal Military Training With Tear Gas Chambers, Chemical Warfare

Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-Min could undergo a taxing training regimen in South Korea amid the coronavirus outbreak in the world. It is mandatory for all men in South Korea to serve two years in the military. However, Son was exempted after winning the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games. It now appears the Tottenham winger will be required to complete his training as Son Heung-min is back in South Korea after the suspension of the Premier League.

Son Heung-min military training: Tottenham star undergoes training regimen

It is reported that the Son Heung-min military training is going to be "very intense" on all levels. As stated by a Marine Corps official on Tuesday, Son Heung-min could be exposed to tear gas, undertake live-fire drills and go on a 30-kilometre loaded march during his three weeks of training in South Korea. As reported by the London club, Son Heung-min, 27, is expected to complete his compulsory military service while the Premier League remains suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Son Heung-min military training: Training to start late in April

Like others, Tottenham's Son Heung-min is also under self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. Interestingly, the winger has also been recovering from an arm injury over the last few weeks. The Son Heung-min military training is expected to start on April 20 at the Marine Corps unit which is located in the southern-most island of Jeju. However, the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) has declined to confirm the date and location of the training. A video about military training posted by the MMA on YouTube displayed a group of soldiers going through training in a gas chamber.

"The CBRN training is usually the toughest part of the boot camp. Once you're in the military, you should be able to fire a rifle, breath in the gas and participate in a battle, rolling and crawling around the field," the official told Reuters. "During the march, our regular Marine Corps recruits would bring 40 kg of equipment but it could be much lighter for alternative trainees depending on the programme."

