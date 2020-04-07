Real Madrid Have Built A Strategy To Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG In 2021: Report

Real Madrid and Florentino Perez have made France superstar Kylian Mbappe their prime transfer target. According to media reports in Spain, Real Madrid will tactically approach the World Cup-winner instead of rushing towards it. If everything goes according to Real Madrid's plan, Kylian Mbappe will be in the capital of Spain in 2021. Kylian Mbappe just has two years left on his contract with PSG. In 2021, PSG will have two options in front of them, to sell Kylian Mbappe for a huge price of €180-200 million or to let him leave as a free agent in 2022. PSG are most likely to choose a profitable way.

Mbappe transfer: How Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid can go through in the future

Real Madrid used the same tactic while signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea. Instead of poaching the specific player, they waited for a couple of years to make it look like a win-win situation for both the parties involved. Real Madrid are first expected to make indirect contact with those close with Kylian Mbappe, making sure that the player does not extend his contract with PSG. Real Madrid are expected to promise Kylian Mbappe a higher salary. But if Kylian Mbappe signs a new deal with PSG, it will make it very difficult for Real Madrid to match it.

Mbappe transfer: Zinedine Zidane wants the young French forward

Kylian Mbappe has been a big Zinedine Zidane fan since his younger days. Zinedine Zidane can play a very big role in Real Madrid's quest to sign the youngster. If Zidane extends his contract with Los Blancos, Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid could be a done deal. Real Madrid will be keen to add this 'Galactico' to their young squad in the near future.

