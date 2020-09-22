Lionel Messi's DEJECTED Reaction After Barcelona Win Joan Gamper Trophy

The spotlight has been intense and focused on Lionel Messi ever since a short but highly tumultuous transfer saga that shook the Barcelona fanbase to the core. Ever since the Barcelona ace demanded and failed to get a move away from the Spanish giants, fans, especially that of Barcelona, have had a watchful eye on Messi's every move in front of the camera, which may just hint if there is any possibility of Messi staying at the club beyond the current campaign.

Barcelona vs Elche; Griezmann scores after some Messi magic

Amid the social media frenzy surrounding Lionel Messi's Barca future, a short clip has gone viral on social media where the six-time Ballon d'Or winner appears dejected despite his club winning the Joan Gamper trophy. Last week, Barcelona beat Elche 1-0, courtesy of an early goal from Antoine Griezmann. Messi produced an exquisite pass for Jordi Alba, who, in turn, found the Frenchman for the only goal of the game.

While winning a friendly trophy does not naturally guarantee a wild celebration from the Argentine, Messi's reaction did not remotely suggest he was happy at the club. Unsurprisingly, the clip of a dispirited Messi on the bench was repeatedly shared on social media, with fans highlighting the pain in his expression:

Last month, Lionel Messi took the sporting world by storm after demanding an exit from the club on a free transfer. Messi sent a burofax to the club, notifying his intentions to activate a clause in his contract that allows him to 'unilaterally' terminate his contract and leave for free. The request was not granted by the club and Messi ended up agreeing to stay put for the 2020-21 season. He opened about his decision to leave Barcelona in an in-depth interview with Goal, where he discussed his rocky relationship with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Since announcing his decision to stay at the club, Messi has featured in all of Barca's friendlies. The 33-year-old seemed to have found his groove under new head coach Ronald Koeman and was impressive in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Girona on September 16. The form of Lionel Messi will be key if Barcelona are to challenge on all fronts this season. The club will officially kickstart their LaLiga season against Villareal at home on Sunday, September 27.

