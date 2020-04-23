David Luiz Hilariously Sings Happy Birthday To Himself Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Arsenal defender David Luiz celebrated his birthday in comical fashion amid the coronavirus lockdown. The David Luiz birthday party included the Arsenal star singing 'Happy Birthday' to himself due to the coronavirus lockdown rules that prevent social gatherings. The 33-year old David Luiz recorded versions of him singing 'Happy Birthday' to himself and also advised fans to remain indoors amid the coronavirus crisis.

David Luiz birthday party celebration

Known for his antics off the pitch, David Luiz once again left fans in splits with his 33rd birthday party celebrations. The Arsenal centre-back posted a video on Instagram which included four different characters as himself singing 'Happy Birthday' to, well, himself. The Arsenal defender recorded versions of four differently dressed men to sing 'Happy Birthday' in Portuguese and gather around the Brazilian who was dressed up in a tuxedo appearing to enjoy the occasion. After the video, David Luiz sent out a message for fans to respect the coronavirus lockdown rules and stay safe.

David Luiz Birthday: Wishes from Arsenal

David Luiz transfer news

According to reports from Goal, David Luiz is keen on a return to Benfica before the end of his career. In an interview with SporTV, Luiz revealed his affinity for the Portuguese club as he burst onto the European scene after signing for them in 2007. Luiz has made 32 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Chelsea in the summer transfer window but hinted at a return to Benfica in the near future.

Coronavirus lockdown: Arsenal players agree pay cut

A statement issued by Arsenal confirmed that most of the squad players agreed to a 12.5 percent wage cut. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and the coaching staff also agreed to a slash in their pay to redistribute income among the non-playing staff amid the coronavirus crisis. However, according to reports from The Guardian, three Arsenal players including Mesut Ozil are still in discussions over the voluntary pay cuts.

