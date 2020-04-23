Cesc Fabregas Hints At MLS Transfer Putting Inter Miami Owner David Beckham On Red Alert

Cesc Fabregas has lifted the lid on a possible move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the future. The former World Cup winner claimed that he wanted to play for a minimum of 20 years more but his body can handle at least three more seasons. Cesc Fabregas did not rule out the possibility of moving to the MLS in a recent Q&A session on Twitter. David Beckham-owned Inter Miami are reported to be closely monitoring Fabregas' situation upon his hint over a move to the MLS.

Cesc Fabregas Q&A session on Twitter: Cesc Fabregas transfer news

AS Monaco star Cesc Fabregas was feeling the pinch of the coronavirus lockdown and opted to entertain his fans on Twitter in a Q&A session. One question posed by a fan asked Fabregas on how long the Spaniard wanted to continue playing football, to which the two-time Premier League winner hilariously responded with '20 years'. However, Fabregas claimed that his body could last for another three seasons at least.

I want to play minimum 20 years so at least 3 more seasons for sure. After that my body and mind will decide. https://t.co/pR0PyikF95 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 20, 2020

Cesc Fabregas on joining MLS: David Beckham on red alert

The Twitter Q&A session also sparked news of a Cesc Fabregas transfer to the MLS. One fan quizzed Cesc Fabregas on the possibility of making a move to the MLS in the near future. Fabregas replied by stating that he likes the idea of playing in the United States, but only time will tell.

Time will tell. I like the idea one day in a few years maybe. https://t.co/NAordhBfy7 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 20, 2020

David Beckham keen on Cesc Fabregas transfer to Inter Miami

David Beckham recently introduced his new team Inter Miami in the MLS this season. David Beckham is reportedly interested in a Cesc Fabregas transfer to Inter Miami as he looks to bolster his squad with marquee players. Fabregas is currently tied down to Ligue 1 club AS Monaco until 2022 but admitted that he is a fan of the MLS.

According to reports from The Sun, David Beckham is reportedly eager to boost the profile and status of Inter Miami having inducted the franchise into the MLS earlier this season. Manchester City's David Silva and Real Madrid's Luka Modric are also linked with a move to join David Beckham's Inter Miami next season.

