Real Madrid Hit Back At Barcelona Over VAR Allegations, Claim Catalans Are Fuelled By Envy

Since the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in LaLiga, questions have been raised over its use and allegations of favouring one team over the other. Real Madrid are now in the spotlight after their victory against Athletic Club Bilbao when they were awarded a penalty, while their opponents were denied a spot-kick. Barcelona levelled allegations that Los Blancos benefit from VAR time and again, something that did not go down well with Real Madrid now hitting back at the Catalan giants.

Real Madrid hit back at Barcelona VAR allegations

According to Spanish media publication Marca, Real Madrid believe that Barcelona's VAR allegations are driven by 'rage and envy', particularly due to their success on the field. Barcelona had a two-point lead in the LaLiga standings before the coronavirus hiatus, which was successfully overturned by Zidane's men, who now have a four-point advantage over the defending LaLiga champions, winning seven games in succession.

Real Madrid retaliated after Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu while speaking to Movistar claimed that several teams have suffered due to the use of VAR. Barcelona spokesperson Josep Vives went a step further in proclaiming that several teams have been on the losing end due to the technology, while only one team has reaped maximum gains all this while. He asserted that the president's claims were based on relevant facts, which suggest that there is no equanimity in the VAR decisions during the games.

Barcelona raise concerns after VAR debacle in Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid's clash against Athletic Bilbao has emerged as the centre of the storm after controversial refereeing decisions. After some equally dominant play from both sides in the first half, Real Madrid got the breakthrough when Marcelo was brought down in the penalty box. Captain Sergio Ramos scored his 22nd consecutive spot-kick to bag an all-important lead for his side. However, moments later a similar incident took place, this time in the Real Madrid penalty area.

Bilbao striker Raul Garcia was fouled inside the penalty area but the referee did not stop the play. Replays suggested that Ramos had stepped on Garcia's foot, which should have been a penalty for Bilbao. This issue was used by Barcelona to question the legitimacy of VAR and its benefits to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid lead LaLiga standings

Amid the Barcelona VAR claims, Real Madrid lead the LaLiga standings with 77 points after their 1-0 victory against Bilbao. Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona, on the other hand, emerged victorious over Villareal to cut down the seven-point deficit in the LaLiga standings. Real Madrid next play Alaves on Friday (Saturday according to IST) at Estadio iAlfredo di Stefano.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter