Real Madrid Transfer News: £54 Million 'flop' Luka Jovic Eager To Leave For AC Milan

Luka Jovic's first season with Real Madrid has endured the worst possible start possible. Honestly, it's been a season to forget for the young lad after securing his 'dream move' to the Spanish capital last summer. Amidst all his injury struggles, the former Eintracht Frankfurt star has scored just two goals in 15 appearances for the club. The young Serb arrived in Madrid with great expectations due to his massive £54 million price tag but has failed to justify that amount thus far. In fact, if recent reports are to be believed, then Luka Jovic is already at the end of his Real Madrid career with AC Milan most likely being his next destination.

Kai Havertz being strongly linked to Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Chelsea 'prepare £75m Kai Havertz bid' to unite star with Germany teammate Timo Werner. Premier League rivals Liverpool and Man Utd have been linked with Havertz while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen, but Chelsea hope to pull off another transfer coup. #CFC pic.twitter.com/ETepFWO3mT — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 9, 2020

Luka Jovic grabbed headlines with an impressive display with Eintracht Frankfurt over the course of the 2018-29 season. He scored 27 goals in 54 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit before earning a well-deserved move to Real Madrid. Luka Jovic has truly had a forgettable season with Madrid, on the pitch and off it as well. Initially, the youngster was touted as the long-term replacement for Karim Benzema but has failed to replicate his form from the season before.

Luka Jovic is now a third-choice starter at Real Madrid behind Benzema and Mariano Diaz. Reports in the Daily Mail indicate that AC Milan is the youngster's next possible destination with also rumours linking the Serb to Tottenham Hotspur as well.

The latest Luka Jovic injury took place earlier this year in May when he suffered a foot injury. However, the youngster has returned to training on Friday a day after Madrid beat Valencia by a 3-0 margin in their LaLiga encounter. Luka Jovic could move to Italian giants Milan on a two-year loan deal as he looks to revitalise his career.

Olympique Lyonnais starlet arrives in AC Milan ahead of an impending move

Transfer News 📌



🚨 Olympique Lyonnais defender Pierre Kalulu has arrived in Italy this evening, as he will undergo a medical and sign a five-year contract with AC Milan.



📰 (Di Marzio) pic.twitter.com/Xy1pqaxOdo — Broken Football (@football_broken) June 16, 2020

