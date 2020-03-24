Real Madrid Striker Luka Jovic Facing Jail Term For Breaking Self-quarantine Norms

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is facing a threat of being jailed for allegedly breaking quarantine norms. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, all LaLiga games were suspended. The league had also asked all LaLiga players to undergo self-quarantine at their respective homes in Spain, a decree Jovic disobeyed earlier this month.

Also Read | Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic slammed for neglecting self-quarantine: Report

Luka Jovic self-quarantine: how did Luka Jovic break self-quarantine?

There were rumours on how did Luka Jovic break self-quarantine. Last week, Jovic was spotted in Belgrade, Serbia. The striker, along with other Serbian players who play in different countries, was asked to refrain from returning to Serbia fearing the pandemic. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic criticised these players on the pretext of setting a bad precedent for the rest of the population.

Also Read | Luka Jovic apologises for breaking self-isolation rules in Serbia

Luka Jovic self-quarantine: Player to be jailed if found guilty of LaLiga coronavirus breach

The Serbian PM also claimed that the country witnessed the negative examples set out by the football stars, who get paid in millions but were ignoring self-isolation norms while returning home. Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksander Vucic has claimed that Luka Jovic’s actions were being investigated. The president also asserted that the player could be arrested and jailed if he was found guilty of violating the country’s rules.

Luka Jovic self-quarantine: Striker apologises after breaching LaLiga coronavirus norms

Luka Jovic later apologised for his action. He claimed that he had to travel to Serbia to be with his girlfriend Sofija Milosevic. He also announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy with an Instagram post. The caption read as, “So happy to share with you that we are going to have a baby. Love you.”

Also Read | LaLiga coronavirus outbreak escalates after Ezequiel Garay, Elaquim Mangala test positive

Luka Jovic self-quarantine: Serbian announces girlfriend's pregnancy

Real Madrid had asked all its basketball and football players to undergo self-quarantine after Trey Thompkins tested positive for coronavirus. Thompkins plays for the Real Madrid basketball team. Luka Jovic also created quite a stir after he made bold claims regarding Thompkins.

Luka Jovic self-quarantine: Striker tests negative amid LaLiga coronavirus situation

Luka Jovic was recently sidelined from the first team due to a minor injury. The Serbian international claimed that he used the same training equipment as that of Trey Thompkins. However, he later tested negative for COVID-19.

Also Read | Casemiro hails Luka Jovic's assist, calls it a 'Hollywood pass'