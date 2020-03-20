Real Madrid Striker Luka Jovic Slammed For Neglecting Self-quarantine: Report

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has come in for intense criticism after the player was spotted in Serbia. All LaLiga players have been asked to undergo self-quarantine in Spain amid the growing number of coronavirus cases. Spain remains one of the worst affected countries from the pandemic in Europe.

Coronavirus in Spain: Luka Jovic criticised amid LaLiga coronavirus suspension

Letter from Florentino Pérez to our members.

Luka Jovic was recently spotted in Belgrade, Serbia away from self-quarantine in Spain. Amid the growing number of cases, residents of Spain were asked to stay at home in the city and to avoid leaving the country. However, the striker’s decision to go to Serbia has been criticised in his home country.

Coronavirus in Spain: Serbian PM criticises Luka Jovic for breach of LaLiga coronavirus rules

Luka Jovic and other Serbian players who play in European leagues were asked to refrain from visiting the country to avoid the spread of the pandemic. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic went to the extent of criticising these players for setting a bad precedent for the rest of the population. She claimed that the country has seen the negative examples of football stars who get paid in millions and were ignoring mandatory self-isolation upon returning home. Serbia’s Informer newspaper slammed Luka Jovic. The newspaper termed the striker’s act ‘stupid.’

LaLiga coronavirus: Luka Jovic makes bold claims about Trey Thompkins

Luka Jovic recently made bold claims with regards to Real Madrid basketball star Trey Thompkins last week. Jovic recently had minor fitness issues, which led to him being sidelined from the first team. The Serbian striker claimed that he used the same training equipment as that of Trey Thompkins during his recovery phase.

LaLiga coronavirus situation yet to improve

Trey Thompkins plays for the Real Madrid basketball team and tested positive for coronavirus recently. However, Luka Jovic asserted that he does not have any health issues as of now. Real Madrid have stopped all training activities after Trey Thompkins tested positive for coronavirus.

