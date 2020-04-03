Luka Modric Set To End Real Madrid Career In 2021 By Running Down Contract

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is set to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until his Real Madrid contract expires next year. The current Luka Modic contract that ties the Croatian to the club expires on June 30, 2021. Recent reports have put an end to the speculation of Luka Modric moving away from the Spanish capital during the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid transfer news: Luka Modric contract expiring in 2021

Serie A giants Inter Milan were keen on a Luka Modric transfer last year but the midfielder has been impressive at Real Madrid in the months leading up to the suspension of LaLiga. Spanish outlet AS claim that Martin Odegaard was the player identified to replace Luka Modric if the midfield gem left the club. Odegaard - currently on loan at Real Sociedad - has shown promising signs in his development and Real Madrid have been linked with bringing the Norwegian back to his parent club. However, veteran midfielder Modric has been the ninth-most utilized player at Real Madrid under manager Zinedine Zidane playing 1,904 minutes in all competitions.

Luka Modric to remain at #RealMadrid for 2020-21 season https://t.co/B16ebrB1VA — footballespana (@footballespana_) April 2, 2020

Real Madrid transfer news: Luka Modric contract situation

As the Luka Modric contract expires in the summer of 2021, the 34-year-old is expected to see out the final year in agreement with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Luka Modric reportedly informed the coaching staff at Madrid that he was unable to play at the highest level and would step aside to make way for emerging players due to his mediocre performances early in the season. No Luka Modric contract extension, therefore, was offered by Real Madrid towards the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner. However, the 34-year-old midfielder is now confident to continue playing his football for Los Blancos and running down his contract after rediscovering his form with Madrid in the early stages of 2020.

Supercampeones! 🏆🥇 Happy to start the year winning another trophy 🙏😄 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/hQSE8S3QTK — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) January 12, 2020

Real Madrid transfer news: What next after Luka Modric contract expires?

The report from AS also claims that Luka Modric would be open for a move to the MLS after his contract with Real Madrid expires in 2021. Luka Modric has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, three Spanish Super Cups, and one LaLiga title during his spell at Real Madrid so far. Until the end of his contract, Luka Modric would be hoping to maximize the silverware under his belt.

