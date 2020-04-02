Lionel Messi's Statement About Man City Prodigy Phil Foden Proves Right With These Stats

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has claimed that Man City midfielder Phil Foden is one of the players to look out for in the future. The 19-year-old Phil Foden is held in high regard by Man City boss Pep Guardiola and now Lionel Messi has heaped praise on the Englishman. The stats on Phil Foden back up the fact that Lionel Messi may have made the right choice.

Lionel Messi picks Man City star in top 15 youth players

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was asked to pick his 15 "youth on the rise" players for the Topps Champions League cards. Widely regarded as the best player in the world, Lionel Messi's picks included four English players including Man City star Phil Foden. The Man City winger was listed in the bracket by Lionel Messi alongside Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie De Jong, and former Man City attacker Jadon Sancho, who is currently at Borussia Dortmund. However, Lionel Messi sent a message for Man City starlet Foden, claiming that he will do amazing things with his talent.

Lionel Messi has named @PhilFoden among his 15 rising players in European football, alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho, Frenkie De Jong and Kylian Mbappe.



Messi: "He [Phil Foden] will do amazing things in football. He has a huge talent."



Messi: "He [Phil Foden] will do amazing things in football. He has a huge talent."

Man City star Phil Foden's stats:

Despite being just 19 years of age, Phil Foden has been tipped for stardom due to his potential. Although comparing Foden with Barcelona's serial winner Lionel Messi appears to be unfair and unrealistic, the youngster is already chasing down Messi's Champions League stats. Playing less than a half of Messi’s Champions League minutes this campaign, Foden has scored as many goals (two) and notched up two assists as well in comparison to Messi's three.

Phil Foden future bright under Pep Guardiola

Man City boss Pep Guardiola entrusted Foden in the Champions League clash against Atalanta earlier this season and grabbed an assist at a crucial juncture of the game. Pep Guardiola also started Foden in the League Cup final against Aston Villa and the youngster did not disappoint as Man City ran out 2-1 winners. Although Foden was called up by England manager Gareth Southgate, the opportunity to make his senior-team appearance for the country was put off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

