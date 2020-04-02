Cristiano Ronaldo Refused To Swap Shirts With Chievo Keeper Who Saved His Penalty

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly went back on his promise to swap shirts with Stefano Sorrentino after the game against Chievo last year. The Chievo goalkeeper had saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in the Serie A game against Juventus which seemingly infuriated the Portuguese superstar. Sorrentino then ended up swapping shirts with Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala after the game, which ended 3-0 in favour of Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty saved by Stefano Sorrentino

Before the game, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly promised to trade jerseys with Steffano Sorrentino at the full-time whistle when Juventus hosted Chievo at the Allianz Stadium on January 21, 2019. However, then goalkeeper for Chievo, Steffano Sorrentino remarkably saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty denying the Juventus winger from the spot. Although Juventus won the Serie A encounter thanks to goals from Daniele Rugani, Emre Can and Douglas Costa, the Cristiano Ronaldo penalty miss was seen as the highlight of the game. Sorrentino became the first player in Serie A to save a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty which infuriated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Watch the Cristiano Ronaldo penalty save here:

| ⛔ |



Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty is saved! ❌



Ronaldo reminding us that he is human 👀 pic.twitter.com/hPLt9S55cZ — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) January 21, 2019

No jersey swap after Cristiano Ronaldo penalty miss

Stefano Sorrentino, now bizarrely playing as a striker for Cervo in the eighth tier of Italian football revealed that Ronaldo did not swap jerseys with him after the Serie A clash. The 41-year-old Italian claimed that the Portuguese superstar was extremely angry after his penalty was saved. Despite greeting each other in the changing room tunnel, Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated Sorrentino but portrayed a sulking expression. Although Ronaldo broke his promise to swap shirts with Sorrentino, the former Chievo star ended up with Dybala's jersey instead.

Ronaldo quarantine update

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Juventus superstar is isolating himself from the rest of the world in his hometown of Madeira. The 35-year-old promised not to return to northern Italy until it was safe to do so after Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi are the other two Juventus superstars that have also tested positive for the deadly bug that has claimed the lives of nearly 50,000 people worldwide.

