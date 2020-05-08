Paulo Dybala Hopes To Play Alongside Man United Midfielder Paul Pogba Again: Report

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is seemingly hoping to play alongside Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba once again. The two played together at Juventus before the France international agreed to return to Man United in 2016. However, Pogba has often been linked with a return to Juventus or a possible switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Paul Pogba transfer: Paulo Dybala speaks on shirt swap with Pogba

Paulo Dybala was speaking to UEFA.com about his shirt collection when he spoke about his former teammate Paul Pogba. Dybala had exchanged shirts with Pogba during Juventus' Champions League clash against Man United last season. The Argentine international claimed that he couldn't overlook that shirt since it was from his friend Pogba, someone whom he admires as a person and more as a footballer.

Paul Pogba transfer: Paulo Dybala speaks on scoring against Man United

Paulo Dybala stated that he had the chance to share great things with Paul Pogba while the latter was at Juventus. He also hoped to repeat it someday in the future. Dybala scored the winner at Old Trafford last season. The Argentine claimed that scoring and winning a game for his side makes it all worth it, while also asserting that exchanging shirts with Pogba was one of the most beautiful things he has done in his career.

Paulo Dybala coronavirus update: Midfielder tests negative

Many people talked in the past weeks ... but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care! ♥️ — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 6, 2020

In an official statement, Juventus confirmed that Paulo Dybala tested negative for coronavirus this week. The player tested for the pandemic along with his girlfriend in March, with four consecutive tests indicating no improvement. However, in his fifth test conducted recently, the Argentine ace was cleared of the virus.

