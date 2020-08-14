Pep Guardiola Keen To Bring Tottenham Midfielder Harry Winks To Man City: Report

Having surrendered the Premier League title to Liverpool, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has identified weak spots in the team and is working on new signings before the start of the next season. According to reports in England, Guardiola has identified Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks as one of his transfer targets to shore up City's midfield.

Harry Winks to Man City? Tottenham expect £40 million

According to a report by The Sun, Tottenham are willing to sell Harry Winks to Man City if a suitable offer is presented to the north London club. Spurs expect a bid in the range of £40 million, with Pep Guardiola reportedly a huge admirer of the England international. With the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton, the competition for a spot in Jose Mourinho's line-up is expected to intensify.

Been a huge part of the club thanks to John for everything he’s done, and good luck in the future🙌 https://t.co/domT7OCz7B — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) March 20, 2020

Amid the Harry Winks to Man City reports, the midfielder had signed a new five-year contract under former manager Mauricio Pochettino in the first half of last season. He also played a key role under Mourinho with the Portguese's arrival in the latter half after the departure of Pochettino.

Harry Winks likely to thrive under Pep Guardiola

The report suggests that Tottenham are hesitant in selling a key player to any of the top six clubs in the Premier League. What could work in City's favour, though, is that limited funds pose a greater problem for Spurs to sign new players in the transfer window. The arrival of Hojbjerg could, however, cover the hole with the departure of Harry Winks to Man City, with Mourinho keen on a rebuild.

Harry Winks' style of play resembles that of Guardiola and the 24-year-old could thrive more under the Spanish tactician than under Mourinho. However, it will not be easy for the England midfielder to break into Guardiola's star-studded midfield, with several top players vying for a spot in the starting line-up.

Football transfers: Spurs look to sell Ndombele

Amid the Harry Winks to Man City reports, Tottenham are reportedly looking to get rid of Tanguy Ndombele. However, Mourinho would prefer to sell Winks because it will be almost too difficult for the club to recoup the £56 million that Spurs had splashed on the signing of the Frenchman. Inter Milan have still retained an interest in Ndombele but will wait until the end of their Europa League campaign to decide whether to make an enquiry.

