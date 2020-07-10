Harry Maguire Tells His Wife He Screws Up But Still Earns £190,000 Weekly: Van Der Vaart

Two-time Dutch champion Rafael van der Vaart has ripped into Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire following his performance in the 5-2 win against Bournemouth on Saturday. The Dutch legend took aim at the Harry Maguire salary at Old Trafford while stating that the defender makes a mockery of Manchester United for paying him so much, despite a lack of talent. The game against Bournemouth saw Harry Maguire nutmegged by Junior Stanislas as the Cherries attacker easily got the better of the world-record defender before opening the scoring.

Last night, Rafael van der Vaart again made it clear that he's not a fan on Maguire:



"I think Maguire goes home every day and tells his wife: "I'm so shit at football, but I earn so much. They really believe I'm good." I really think so, he laughs at everyone." [@ZS_Voetbal] pic.twitter.com/nBKt0DnNr6 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 9, 2020

Harry Maguire nutmegged: Van der Vaart on Maguire salary at Man United

Despite a convincing win for Man United over Bournemouth last weekend, Rafael van der Vaart spoke to Ziggo and laid into the world's most expensive defender. Van der Vaart touched upon the Maguire salary package with some severely harsh criticism of the £80m signing. "I think Maguire goes home every day and tells his wife: ‘I screw up, but I still earn so much. Man United really believe I’m good.'" The Maguire salary package at Man United is reportedly a whopping £190,000-a-week and Van der Vaart added, "He probably laughs at everyone at the club when he's at home."

Harry Maguire nutmegged: Nathan Ake better than Maguire, says Van der Vaart

The brutal comments from Van der Vaart came after Harry Maguire was nutmegged by Junior Stanislas during United's 5-2 win over Eddie Howe's side. After the nutmeg, Maguire appeared to stand still, failing to make any attempt at preventing Stanislas from scoring. While continuing his hammering of Maguire, Van der Vaart urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Bournemouth's Nathan Ake as a replacement for the 27-year-old at Man United. The Red Devils moved to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester City following a 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Van der Vaart slams Maguire performance vs Liverpool in October 2019

Van der Vaart's comments on Maguire vs Bournemouth weren't the first time the Dutch legend bashed the United star. Following Man United's 1-1 draw against Liverpool in October 2019, the 37-year-old admitted Maguire 'wasn't worthy of being called a professional footballer.' Van der Vaart then explained that if Maguire is worth £80m then Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should be worth at least £300m.

Image Credits - Harry Maguire Instagram