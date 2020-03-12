The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Major Soccer League (MLS) Suspended For 30 Days Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Football News

The Major Soccer League (MLS) has been suspended for 30 days due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
major League Soccer

The US football league, Major League Soccer (MLS), has been suspended for 30 days. This news was officially confirmed by the league on their Twitter handle. 

The decision comes amid the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world and is now classified as a global pandemic.

READ: Bundesliga games under threat as coronavirus spreads

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo won't return to Turin after Rugani Coronavirus positive test: Report

What does the MLS statement say?

In the statement issued by MLS, it has been mentioned that the competition has been suspended with immediate effect for 30 days as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials. It has also been mentioned that the leagues and the clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events at the appropriate time. 

Meanwhile, MLS Commissioner Don Garber concluded by thanking the fans for their continued support during this challenging time. 

READ: 28 I-League matches, including Sunday's Kolkata derby, likely to be played in empty stadiums

WATCH: Emmanuel Adebayor sent off for BRUTAL karate kick in Copa Libertadores encounter

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
REPUBLIC ACCESSES FORENSIC REPORT
Maharashtra
BJP WARNS MVA GOVT
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Mumbai Central
MUMBAI CENTRAL TO BE RENAMED?
Ranji Trophy final
UNADKAT BREAKS STUMPS IN ANGER
Air India
AIR INDIA CANCELS FLIGHTS