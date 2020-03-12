Major Soccer League (MLS) Suspended For 30 Days Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The US football league, Major League Soccer (MLS), has been suspended for 30 days. This news was officially confirmed by the league on their Twitter handle.

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

The decision comes amid the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world and is now classified as a global pandemic.

What does the MLS statement say?

In the statement issued by MLS, it has been mentioned that the competition has been suspended with immediate effect for 30 days as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials. It has also been mentioned that the leagues and the clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, MLS Commissioner Don Garber concluded by thanking the fans for their continued support during this challenging time.

