Roy Keane 'in Talks To Become Next Azerbaijan Manager', Man United Icon Keen On Management

Man United legend Roy Keane may be on his way to becoming the next Azerbaijan manager if press reports are to be believed. The Man United great is looking to get back into international management after his stint as assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland came to an end in 2018. Despite being a successful pundit who’s known for not mincing his words, Roy Keane sees himself as a football coach. Reports have indicated that Roy Keane may get a chance to take the reins of an international team as the player is the first choice for Azerbaijan manager.

Roy Keane the favourite to become next Azerbaijan manager

Roy Keane in talks over Azerbaijan manager job with decision to come inside 48 hours #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/gerI1UNtoK — Man Utd Latest (@ManUtdLatestCom) June 30, 2020

Azerbaijan were recently promoted to Group C of the Nations League and the country’s footballing body is looking to top that achievement with hiring Roy Keane as the next Azerbaijan manager. The Sun revealed that while the terms for the post of Azerbaijan manager are attractive, Roy Keane may have to be persuaded to take up the role. After Nikola Jurcevic’s term as Azerbaijan manager came to an end, the nation has been looking for replacements. While Roy Keane is expected to be in pole position, it has been reported that Azerbaijan is expecting to hear back from the former Man United player within the next 48 hours.

Roy Keane managerial stats

The Man United legend has been out of a coaching job since 2018. Roy Keane started his managerial career with Sunderland in 2006 in promising fashion. The Roy Keane managerial stats at the beginning of his career indicated that he was set to be a top manager in the future. Roy Keane helped Sunderland secure promotion to the Premier League, with his exploits with the club also earning him the Championship's Manager of the Year award. However, by 2008, Roy Keane stepped down from the club, with Sunderland enduring a patchy run of form. During his time at Sunderland, the Roy Keane managerial stats clocked in at 1.45 points per game, according to Transfermrkt.

The second managerial stint of the Man United legend took him to Ipswich Town. There, Roy Keane managed a total of 81 games but was dismissed as Ipswich Town manager in 2011 following a poor run of form. At Ipswich Town, the Roy Keane managerial stats read 1.37 points per game. Since 2011, Roy Keane has not held a full-time managerial position. His subsequent stints have seen him serve as the assistant manager of Nottingham Forest, the Republic of Ireland and Aston Villa.

Image Courtesy: premierleague.com