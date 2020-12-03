Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Gives His Take On Covid-19 Pandemic Changing Football

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been at the forefront when it comes to taking about player welfare and fixture congestion this season. After having seen several of his players test positive for COVID-19, the Man City boss had admitted that he was concerned for the society. Now, the 49-year-old has once reflected on how COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world, talking about its impact on football.

Also Read: Guardiola Allays Fears Over Setback For Aguero

Pep Guardiola speaks how COVID-19 pandemic impacts players

Speaking to AS after the club’s 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola revealed how back to back games are impacting his players. The coach explained that footballers are losing the joy of playing football due to the fixture congestion, with the lack of fans impacting them mentally as well. Expounding on his statements, the Man City coach said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was nice to play once or twice a week with stadiums full of spectators.

Also Read: Man City's Chase For Messi In Doubt As Barcelona Presidential Favourite Hopeful Over Deal

Man City manager Pep Guardiola claims hectic scheduling reduces joy out of playing football.



"The problem is the players lose the joy of playing football,"



"Before it was nice playing once or twice a week with spectators. Now it’s three days and then another one." pic.twitter.com/YXkUwsTRp5 — SBOTOP (@sbotopofcl) November 29, 2020

Sharing how the situation has changed after the lockdown, Pep Guardiola said that the team now just prepares for games every three days. Notably, the coronavirus UK situation has meant that players had to experience a shortened pre-season, with fixtures piling up as well. The congested scheduling has led to multiple muscle injuries for Premier League players, as they struggle to cope with the demands of a unique season. However, in a piece of positive news, fans are set to return to Premier League stadiums, albeit in a controlled manner, with the UK government giving a go-ahead for the same last month.

Also Read: Man City Fan From India Names Newborn Child 'Aguero' After Dynamic Argentine Star

Man City boss on coronavirus UK situation

This is not the first time the Man City boss has discussed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on club football. After the second lockdown was announced in England, Pep Guardiola had talked about how he doesn’t want football to behave in a different way than the rest of society. The famous coach said that although the clubs will continue to play in the Premier League as per the government’s instructions, they don’t want to be doing something different from the rest of the society.

“If we have to stop, we stop” - Guardiola accepts football may face second coronavirus lockdown. [Goal] #RoyalSports pic.twitter.com/OzPiV4X72k — AllRoundSports (@SilverSportsGh_) November 2, 2020

Guardiola, who lost his mother in April after she contracted COVID-19, stressed on the severity of the pandemic. The Man City boss reiterated that everyone should follow the safety guidelines and precautions, as the virus is not a joke. While concluding, Pep Guardiola reiterated that all he wants in this period is for everyone to stay safe.

Also Read: Porto Advances In CL, Man City Tops Group After 0-0 Draw

Image Credits: Manchester City Instagram