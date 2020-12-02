Man City Fan From India Names Newborn Child 'Aguero' After Dynamic Argentine Star

Premier League giants Manchester City have a massive fan following across the world, more so since the team led by Pep Guardiola clinched the Premier League title twice in a row. A unique anecdote has emerged, wherein a Man City India fan has named his son after the club's all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero. This has invited exciting reactions from fans across the country.

Man City fan names son Aguero

The official Twitter handle of Premier League India has tweeted an epic story which sheds light on the club's influence in the lives of the common people. A Man City India fan named Tony has named his newborn son Aguero Franz Allesh, taking inspiration from the club legend and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero.

India's first Aguero⁉️ @ManCity fan Tony has named his son 𝗔𝗴𝘂𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘇 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘀𝗵 as a tribute to his hero @aguerosergiokun 😍 💙 pic.twitter.com/mYMrIh79SF — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) December 2, 2020

The Premier League India Twitter handle also tweeted an image along with the revelation, in which Tony is seen alongside his wife holding their newborn son. Several of the club fans took to Twitter to express their happiness on the same, while also wishing luck to the child for his future endeavours.

Sergio Aguero misses Man City clash against Porto

Elsewhere, Man City came up against FC Porto on Matchday 5 of the Champions League on Tuesday. The Etihad-based outfit were held to a goalless draw by the Portuguese heavyweights despite Pep Guardiola's men dominating a major part of the game at Estadio do Dragao.

Sergio Aguero could not travel with the squad citing injury concerns. The club released an official statement confirming that the striker felt some discomfort in his knee following which he was excluded from the 23-man list to travel to Portugal for the crunch Champions League fixture.

Sergio Aguero's injury struggle continues

Sergio Aguero has struggled with injuries since the business end of the previous season. He underwent a surgery to get rid of his knee injury in Barcelona, forcing him to miss out on some key fixtures for Pep Guardiola. He has racked up just five appearances across all competitions, netting just once. His time at the club might be edging towards a conclusion with his contract set to end in June 2021. No talks have been initiated for a contract extension as yet.

Image courtesy: Sergio Aguero/ Premier League India Twitter