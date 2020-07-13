Man City European Ban Update: What Time Will UEFA Announce CAS Verdict?

Manchester City's hope to play in the Champions League next season relies on the Man City CAS verdict, set to be announced on Monday. Pep Guardiola's side were banned by UEFA from participating in European competition for two years, following the breach of FFP (Financial Fair Play) regulations. The Premier League giants filed an appeal against the decision, and the Man City appeal decision will be announced on Monday. Here's the Man City European ban update and how the Man City appeal decision affects the rest of the Premier League.

👀 It's Judgement Day!



⏰ At 9:30AM, the Court of Arbitration for Sport will release their verdict from #ManCity's appeal against a two-year European ban from UEFA.#MCFC | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/OUESuCsk0Q — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 12, 2020

Man City European ban update: Why did UEFA ban Man City?

Man City were found guilty of "serious breaches" of club licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations and were subsequently handed a two-season ban from all European competitions. Furthermore, the European governing body also fined the Premier League club £26.9 million (‎€30 million). UEFA judged that Man City overstated sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to them between 2012 and 2016. The investigation followed claims in German magazine Der Spiegel, based on leaked documents, that Manchester City's owner Sheikh Mansour was topping up the value of sponsorship agreements, in breach of FFP rules.

Man City European ban update: Man City CAS appeal

After being fined and banned by UEFA, Man City launched an appeal vigorously denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the probe into their accounts to be "flawed and prejudiced". In the initial Man City CAS appeal, the Premier League giants argued that documents 'leaked' were inadmissible and had been taken improperly and prematurely. The Man City CAS appeal also claims that UEFA had breached confidentiality during the inquiry, alleging that journalists were being briefed by people with knowledge of the case. The Premier League giants could also cite previous FFP breaches by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Galatasary and prove it is a procedural breach by UEFA.

Man City European ban update: When will Man City appeal decision be announced?

The Man City appeal decision will be announced at 9:30 AM BST in the UK. In India, the Man City CAS verdict will be revealed at 2 PM IST, while it will be announced at 4:30 AM in the United States. The Man City CAS verdict will be announced on UEFA's official social media accounts, while a statement and further details regarding the Man City appeal decision will be released on their official website. The Man City appeal decision is likely to have three outcomes -

Man City could be banned from the Champions League for two years if the ruling is upheld.

The ban may be reduced to one season if CAS feel the length of the ban is excessive.

CAS could decide to rule in Man City's favour and renounce UEFA's decision, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to compete in the Champions League.

Man City European ban update: How does the Man City appeal decision affect the Premier League standings?

If the Man City CAS verdict bans the Premier League giants from competing in the Champions League next season, it will come as a sigh of relief for Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester United and Wolves. The aforementioned four teams have been competing for the remaining two spots in the Champions League next season, but with City banned, it will open another slot for one of the chasers. The ban will subsequently open up a Europa League slot in the Premier League, meaning Tottenham, Burnley, Arsenal could yet qualify for Europe.

