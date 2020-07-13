Man City European Ban Update: Man City Vs UEFA Timeline, CAS Appeal, What We Know So Far

Manchester City's future in the Champions League for the next two seasons will be decided on Monday, July 13 with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) set to hear the matter. The Premier League giants face a two-season Champions League ban after the club were found to have violated Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. All eyes will be on the CAS judgement, which could decide Man City's future prospects in Europe and have far-reaching consequences for both, Man City and UEFA.

Man City European ban update: Man City CAS appeal to be decided on Monday

UEFA had lodged a complaint against Man City after documents obtained by Football Leaks suggested vagueness in FFP compliance. Back in February this year, the adjudicatory chamber of UEFA’s club financial control body (CFCB) ruled that Man City had committed a serious breach of FFP by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its financial accounts that were submitted to the European governing body between 2012-16. The judgement also stated that Man City did not cooperate with the investigating body. Man City then decided to lodge an appeal with CAS, despite the proceedings yet to be completed at UEFA.

The Man City vs UEFA battle escalated when the body announced that the Premier League giants will not be permitted to participate in European competition for the next two seasons. The Man City UCL ban also comes with a hefty fine of £26 million ($33 million). After the declaration of the Man City UCL ban, the club termed the decision 'prejudicial', claiming they would seek an impartial judgement with CAS.

Man City European ban update: Not the first Man City vs UEFA conflict

However, this is not the first instance of a Man City vs UEFA clash. In 2014, the Premier League heavyweights were found to be in violation of FFP and were asked to pay a £49 million ($62 million) fine. However, the penalty was later reduced to £16 million ($20 million). The Man City CAS appeal is a reflection of the same, with the club hoping for the nullification of UEFA's decision.

UEFA takes note of the decision of the independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), issued today, relating to Manchester City Football Club... — UEFA (@UEFA) February 14, 2020

Man City have vehemently denied any violation of FFP regulations and have often claimed that they have a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” to support their claims. If the Premier League heavyweights are able to produce relevant evidence which suggests that they did not overstate their sponsorship revenue, then they could stand on the right side of the Man City appeal decision.

Man City European ban update: AC Milan's ban reduced

Amid the Man City CAS appeal, previous instances suggest that the club might benefit, which could see a reduction in the two-year ban. In 2018, Italian giants AC Milan were handed a similar two-season UEFA club competition ban for FFP violations. However, the San Siro outfit successfully argued their case, which led to a reduction in the ban to one season only. However, Man City are not only accused of FFP breach, but the case's severity extends to non-cooperation with the investigative body.

Man City European ban update: Mass exit on the cards?

If the Premier League giants emerge victorious in the Man City vs UEFA battle, then the club will have dealt a blow to UEFA's FFP push. However, if the Man City CAS appeal is turned down, then several changes are expected. Several key players might be on their way out of the club, with an aim to secure Champions League football elsewhere.

Raheem Sterling, within two weeks of the Man City ban, gave an exclusive interview to Spanish media publication Marca, with shirts of both Man City and Real Madrid draped around his shoulders. He has often been linked with a move to the Spanish capital. Kevin de Bruyne, one of the pillars of Pep Guardiola's side is confident of a favourable decision. However, he reportedly asserted that he will reconsider his future if the Man City CAS appeal ban is upheld, claiming that a two-season ban is extensive.

Man City European ban update: Guardiola, Silva speak on ban

Bernardo Silva arrived at the Etihad only in 2017. However, while speaking to Eleven Sports, the Portuguese midfielder revealed that he would want to return to play with Benfica, claiming that he left his country way too early in his career. Interestingly, the midfielder's statements were up in the air only after the UCL ban was handed to the club.

Although Guardiola had, in an interview after the ban, claimed that he will not leave the club at times of uncertainty, there are still questions over his stay at the Etihad. The Spanish tactician's contract runs until 2021 and he is touted to return to Camp Nou after Barcelona's horrendous performance under Quique Setien.

