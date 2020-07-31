Man City CAS Verdict: German Newspaper Claims To Have Evidence That PL Club LIED To CAS

A top German publication has claimed that they have fresh evidence proving that Man City lied to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) during the hearing that overturned their Champions League ban. Man City immediately denied the fresh claims and stated that these are 'a cynical attempt to publicly re-litigate'. The Man City CAS verdict was revealed earlier this month and the English side successfully overturned their two-year European football ban.

Did Man City lie to CAS? Der Spiegel claim to have evidence on Man City CAS verdict

German publication Der Spiegel stated that they have evidence of seven leaked emails, revealed by Football Leaks, showing that Man City had disguised their owner investment as payments from sponsors. However, the Man City CAS verdict claimed that the emails had been taken out of context and therefore the judicial body reversed the Man City UEFA ban. Now, Der Spiegel claim that they have a new batch of emails, which not only prove Man City's guilt in defying financial rules but also that they lied to CAS during the hearing.

#ManCity statement on Der Spiegel’s latest leaks:



“The questions and matters raised by Der Spiegel appear to be a cynical attempt to publicly re-litigate and undermine a case that has been fully adjudicated, after detailed proceedings and due process, by the CAS..”



1/2 pic.twitter.com/Om7sct8tiN — City Chief (@City_Chief) July 30, 2020

Although Der Spiegel did not reveal the specific details of the emails, they continue to maintain their stance on Man City committing wrongdoings in regards to their financial arrangements. Man City were quick to deny the claims made by Der Spiegel, stating that the publication is trying to damage the club's reputation. The club also highlighted the Man City CAS verdict explaining that despite a number of investigations, they were found 'not guilty'.

Man City CAS verdict: Man City FFP breach

In February, UEFA lodged a complaint against the club after documents revealed issues with Financial Fair Play (FFP). It was reported that Man City overstated its sponsorship revenue in their accounts and provided false information to UEFA between 2012 and 2016. Earlier this month, CAS overturned the Man City UEFA ban, though the 93-page document did little to calm Man City's rivals down. The overturning of the Man City UEFA ban will mean that Pep Guardiola's side are eligible to play in the UCL tournament next season.

