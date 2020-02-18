The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Man City Could Be Expelled From Premier League After FFP Breach: Twitter Thread

Football News

A Twitter thread explained how Pep Guardiola's Man City could possibly be expelled from Premier League after UEFA found them guilty of FFP breach.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man City

Manchester City became a hot topic for discussion after UEFA found the club guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines. Man City were subsequently handed a fine of £25 million along with a two-year ban from European football. Man City released a statement denying claims of any wrongdoings. They stated that they would soon file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Also Read | Man City Ban Could Result In De Bruyne Losing £1.25 M - £1.5 M Over His Basic Wage

Man City ban: Premier League opens investigation

Multiple reports in the UK suggested that Premier League started their own investigation after UEFA found Man City guilty of a financial breach. The reports mentioned that City are in danger of having their points from previous seasons deducted. This will result in them losing their Premier League title on 2014. 

However, a financial expert Mo Chatra took to Twitter to explain that the severity of punishment could be much higher. Chatra explained that Man City have inadvertently committed a criminal offence by falsifying their sponsorship details. Such a breach of law can result in severe ramifications for City, with one of the primary outcomes expected to be expulsion from the Premier League. 

Also Read | Man City ban: Man City To Use Rivals' Financial Activities In Defence Against FFP Breach: Reports

Man City to be expelled from Premier League? You can check out the Twitter thread here

Also Read | Man City ban: Arsene Wenger Supports UEFA Ban On Man City But Calls For Changes To Existing Rule

 

Man City ban: Pep Guardiola plans to stay with City in League 2

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JDU'S AJAY ALOK SLAMS PRASHANT
MHA SOURCES ON DEBBIE ABRAHAMS
SANDERS CITES INDIA IN A LIST
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
CHROME NO INTERNET DINOSAUR GAME
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST