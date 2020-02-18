Man City Could Be Expelled From Premier League After FFP Breach: Twitter Thread

Manchester City became a hot topic for discussion after UEFA found the club guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines. Man City were subsequently handed a fine of £25 million along with a two-year ban from European football. Man City released a statement denying claims of any wrongdoings. They stated that they would soon file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Since news broke of Man City's punishment by UEFA of a ban of two seasons from its competitions plus a £25m fine, lots has been written about the assortment of ramifications that could arise from this monumental decision. Criminal proceedings is one that hasn't had much press. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) February 16, 2020

Man City ban: Premier League opens investigation

Multiple reports in the UK suggested that Premier League started their own investigation after UEFA found Man City guilty of a financial breach. The reports mentioned that City are in danger of having their points from previous seasons deducted. This will result in them losing their Premier League title on 2014.

However, a financial expert Mo Chatra took to Twitter to explain that the severity of punishment could be much higher. Chatra explained that Man City have inadvertently committed a criminal offence by falsifying their sponsorship details. Such a breach of law can result in severe ramifications for City, with one of the primary outcomes expected to be expulsion from the Premier League.

Man City to be expelled from Premier League? You can check out the Twitter thread here

However, the law taking an interest in this is yet another issue that is bound to have City and its owners sweating. See, falsifying accounts/false accounting is a criminal offence in the UK under Section 17 of the Theft Act 1968. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) February 16, 2020

If any of City's financial records have been amended or falsified to present a distorted position, they are in breach of the law. For the avoidance of doubt, I'm not suggesting City are guilty of this, but if UEFA's assertions are true, it's possible the law may have been broken. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) February 16, 2020

UEFA has already gone on record about its view that sponsorship revenue presented by City was not in accordance with FFP rules. However, we know e-mail leaks seemed to suggest remuneration of employees may have been handled in dubious ways too. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) February 16, 2020

City, of course, maintain that evidence will clear their name when they go to CAS. For them to overturn UEFA's decision, they may well have to explain, for example, how their commercial revenue in 2011/12 doubled from the previous season (same season FFP came into effect). — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) February 16, 2020

Man City ban: Pep Guardiola plans to stay with City in League 2

Pep Guardiola to the #ManCity players:



“Whatever league we are in, I will still be here. Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here. This is a time for sticking together."



[via @SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/TB0qdZn1RQ — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 17, 2020

