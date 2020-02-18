Arsene Wenger Supports UEFA Ban On Man City But Calls For Changes To Existing Rules

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has come out in support of UEFA after the European body imposed a stringent ban on Manchester City. The defending Premier League champions were found guilty of violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. However, Wenger also insisted that there need to be certain changes introduced into the existing rules.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger says Arsenal left their soul at Highbury after moving to Emirates Stadium

What is Arsene Wenger position at FIFA?

Arsene Wenger, who now works for FIFA as its Chief of Global Football Development, was supportive of UEFA’s actions. Wenger claimed that he was in favour of capping finances on clubs’ spendings. He stated that the clubs should work with the natural income they have.

Also Read | Arsenal team of the decade: From Arsene Wenger's men to Unai Emery's misfiring Gunners

Man City FFP breach: Former Arsenal manager bats for changes

Arsene Wenger further asserted that he was convinced that there should be some evolution required in the way the rules are at the moment. People who don’t respect them and are caught trying to get around the rules in more or less legal ways should be punished. He further slammed Manchester City, stating that football is about winning by respecting the rules. If there’s no respect for the rules, it’s not a real sport.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah is a complete player like Lionel Messi, feels Arsene Wenger

Man City FFP breach: UEFA bans the club for two seasons

UEFA had last week announced its judgement of banning Man City from UEFA Club competitions for the next two seasons. City were found guilty of breaching the FFP regulations over the years. The club was fined an astonishing €30 million as well.

Man City have however made it clear that they will appeal against UEFA’s verdict to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). On the other hand, Premier League are also planning to take action against the club, with a point-deduction verdict on the cards.

City are likely to suffer heavy revenue losses if they are denied participation in European club competitions. This might directly impact the wages of first-team players. It has also been reported that many players might be on their way out in search of Champions League football.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger expects Arsenal to support Mikel Arteta with experienced team