Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two

Football News

Man City ban: Pep Guardiola is in contract with City till the end of the 2020-21 season. The Spaniard has never broken a contract as a manager.

Man City ban

Manchester City are going through a rough period as UEFA have imposed a two-year ban on them. They accused the Blues of breaching the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. Manchester City have stated that they will take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Many footballing experts are expecting big stars to leave the team following the ban. Surprisingly, it has been reported that Pep Guardiola will not leave the club in their time of crisis.  

Manchester City FFP breach: Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling to stay

Pep Guardiola is in contract with City till the end of the 2020-21 season. The Spaniard has never broken a contract as a manager. Along with Guardiola, Manchester City's winger Raheem Sterling is also expected to stick with the club if the Champions League ban stands. Manchester City have a lot to fight for this season. They have the Champions League itself. Manchester City are up against Real Madrid in their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. 

"Look, whatever league we are in, I will still be here. Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here. This is a time for sticking together," Pep Guardiola told Man City players.

Manchester City players have an option to leave

 

