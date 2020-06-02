Man United Keen On Signing Raheem Sterling If Man City UCL Ban Is Upheld: Report

Premier League giants Man United are plotting a surprise move for Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling if their Champions League ban is upheld. Pep Guardiola's side were handed a two-season Champions League ban after they were found to have violated the Financial Fair Play rules in February this year.

Man City UCL ban: Man United keeping tab on Raheem Sterling

Man City will appeal against the UCL ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport soon, as the Premier League side feel that the punishment is excessive. Man City chiefs fear a mass departure of club players if the two-year UCL ban is upheld. According to The Independent, Man United are keeping a close tab on the issue and would look to swoop in to sign Raheem Sterling, in case of favourable circumstances.

Man City UCL ban: Probability of Raheem Sterling to Man United is very low

Amid Man United transfer news, within a few days of Man City UCL ban announcement, Raheem Sterling posed with a Real Madrid shirt for a Spanish media publication. Back then, SunSport reported that Real Madrid had prepared a £180 million ($225 million) to land the forward to the Spanish capital. Meanwhile, The Independent's report suggests that the possibility of Sterling's move to the city rivals is very unlikely. However, Man United would still attempt to sign the England international if he is available in the transfer market.

Man City UCL ban: Raheem Sterling linked with Real Madrid

Raheem Sterling's agent Aidy Ward spoke on his client's future sometimes back, stating that the winger looked forward to continuing at Etihad. He claimed that Sterling was solely focused on Man City, while also asserting that his client will not be distracted by transfer talks. In February, Sterling was asked about his possible switch to Real Madrid. The 25-year-old had then claimed that he was happy at Etihad.

Man City UCL ban: Raheem Sterling heaps praise on Real Madrid

Raheem Sterling asserted that Real Madrid were one of the European heavyweights, emphasising the importance of the club's white shirt and the glory associated with it. However, he has a contract with Man City and he is bound by it, said the England international. He has been in exceptional form for Guardiola this season, having netted 20 goals across all competitions, while also bagging seven assists.

