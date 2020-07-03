Man City Break Premier League Restart Protocol During Liverpool's Guard Of Honour

Pep Guardiola's Man City broke Premier League restart protocol during the Liverpool guard of honour at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night. Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions last week after Man City lost to Chelsea and the blue side of Manchester upheld the tradition of honouring the Reds prior to kickoff. However, with the Liverpool guard of honour, Man City broke the Premier League restart protocol which dictated that the visiting side are supposed to make their way onto the pitch first.

Liverpool guard of honour: Man City break Premier League restart protocol

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, football teams in the English top division have been asked to follow a set of rules in order for the smooth completion of the remainder of the season. One change in the Premier League restart protocol stated that the away team must enter the playing area first, then followed by the home team. Prior to the pandemic, both teams would enter the playing field together but the rules were since changed to facilitate the Premier League restart.

The Reds are out to a guard of honour at the Etihad 👏🔴#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/oVuEuBUR0n — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 2, 2020

During the Liverpool guard of honour, Man City players were the first to walk out of the tunnel at the Etihad. By doing so, the Man City players broke a Premier League restart protocol. The Man City stars then lined up on either side of the pitch as Jurgen Klopp's men walked out in between the two lines.

Man City vs Liverpool highlights: Fans fume at Liverpool guard of honour

Although Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were given a guard of honour from their title rivals, a number of the Reds faithful were left furious at the manner in which Man City performed the tradition. Some City players stopped clapping and broke the lines before all the Liverpool players walked out on the pitch. The tribute was deemed as 'half-hearted' by a number of Liverpool fans on social media as they slammed the tribute.

Man City gave Liverpool their guard of honour but then showed the Reds no mercy on the pitch by thrashing them 4-0. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and an own goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed the rout of the newly-crowned champions. Despite the defeat, Liverpool remain 20 points ahead of second-placed Man City on the summit of the Premier League standings. Here are the Man City vs Liverpool highlights:

Image Credits - Premier League Twitter