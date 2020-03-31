Man City Fined $3,290 By UEFA For ‘kit Infringement' During UCL Clash Against Real Madrid

Premier League giants Man City have been fined €3,000 by UEFA following a ‘kit infringement’ during their Champions League encounter against LaLiga side Real Madrid last month. Man City took the advantage in the tie when Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne ensured a 2-1 comeback was complete after Isco opened the scoring for the hosts. Although the Champions League has been suspended, UEFA have fined Man City and the payment for the penalty must be completed in 90 days.
The UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid vs Man City was a spectacle as two European giants battled at the Santiago Bernabeu. Man City came from behind to win the game and take a 2-1 advantage into the second leg at the Etihad. However, tragedy struck when the UEFA Champions League was suspended following a statement from UEFA.
Man City won a historic Champions League game at the Spanish capital but UEFA managed to take some gloss off that victory. The English outfit breached the rules and committed a kit infringement with their non-playing tops. The UEFA equipment rules state that :
UEFA decides to only fine Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/3znhlRg2mv— Graham Dunbar (@gdunbarap) March 31, 2020
UEFA had Man City fined since it was not the first time that the English side had committed the offence. Man City have been fined €3,000 but that pales in comparison to the two-year Champions League ban as well as a €30 million penalty which was handed by UEFA earlier in February. At the time, Man City were found to have misled UEFA and broken Financial Fair Play rules. However, Man City need to pay the €3,000 within 90 days to avoid further punishment.
