Man City Fined $3,290 By UEFA For ‘kit Infringement' During UCL Clash Against Real Madrid

Premier League giants Man City have been fined €3,000 by UEFA following a ‘kit infringement’ during their Champions League encounter against LaLiga side Real Madrid last month. Man City took the advantage in the tie when Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne ensured a 2-1 comeback was complete after Isco opened the scoring for the hosts. Although the Champions League has been suspended, UEFA have fined Man City and the payment for the penalty must be completed in 90 days.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus UK: Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy Announces 20% Pay Cut For All Club Staff

Man City fined: Real Madrid vs Man City UEFA CL last 16 first leg

The UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid vs Man City was a spectacle as two European giants battled at the Santiago Bernabeu. Man City came from behind to win the game and take a 2-1 advantage into the second leg at the Etihad. However, tragedy struck when the UEFA Champions League was suspended following a statement from UEFA.

ALSO READ: Indian Football Team Joins Hands In Fight Against Coronavirus

Man City fined: UEFA fine Man City over 'kit infringement'

ALSO READ: Mesut Ozil Shares Picture Of Daughter Born Less Than Year After Troubling Knife Attack

Man City won a historic Champions League game at the Spanish capital but UEFA managed to take some gloss off that victory. The English outfit breached the rules and committed a kit infringement with their non-playing tops. The UEFA equipment rules state that :

"Only one single element of sponsor advertising is allowed, in the following maximum sizes:

a) 20cm² on any anthem jackets;

b) 200cm² on all the other non-playing attire tops."

UEFA decides to only fine Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/3znhlRg2mv — Graham Dunbar (@gdunbarap) March 31, 2020

Man City fined: Not for the first time

UEFA had Man City fined since it was not the first time that the English side had committed the offence. Man City have been fined €3,000 but that pales in comparison to the two-year Champions League ban as well as a €30 million penalty which was handed by UEFA earlier in February. At the time, Man City were found to have misled UEFA and broken Financial Fair Play rules. However, Man City need to pay the €3,000 within 90 days to avoid further punishment.

ALSO READ: Premier League Could Resume Season In May To Avoid $929 Million Broadcast Revenue Losses