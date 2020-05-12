Newcastle Takeover Set To Be Delayed After Fresh Evidence Linked To Piracy Emerges

The controversial £300 million takeover of Newcastle United by the Saudi Investment Fund could be in trouble after reports of Saudi Arabia's link with broadcast piracy were presented in front of the Premier League. There are reports which suggest that new legal documents were submitted to the FA which tracks the Saudi state's direct links to illegal streaming of sports in the country. Illegal broadcasting of sports in Saudi Arabia has been the sticking point in the ongoing Newcastle takeover deal as beIN Sports earlier accused Saudi Arabia of indulging in the illegal broadcast of Premier League action in the country.

Newcastle takeover legal documents could postpone the deal

The new pieces of evidence are likely to cause a delay in the Newcastle takeover deal between the Saudi Investment Fund and Mike Ashley. As reported by MailOnline, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is not happy with the slow proceedings of the deal. The prospective Newcastle owners expected the £300 million takeover to be completed at least two weeks ago. The report also suggests that Newcastle have other bidders waiting if the deal with Saudi's Public Investment Fund falls through. There are reports which claim that Project Restart could be the reason for the delay in the deal.

Newcastle takeover: Premier League lawyers to scrutinise new Newcastle takeover legal documents

Premier League lawyers are reportedly looking over the newly presented evidence. There is reportedly a firm connection established between the Saudi government and a Saudi-based pirate streaming service. The pirated platform has been offering illegal access to multiple sporting events like the Premier League, Wimbledon and the Six Nations, on the BeoutQ platform. However, Newcastle United’s prospective new Saudi owners have denied having any links to the BeoutQ platform. The Premier League’s 'fit and proper person test' states that applicants must not give “false, misleading or inaccurate information”.

Newcastle takeover: The deal is expected to go through

Sky Sports News claim the buying side of the #NUFCTakeover remain confident the deal will go through, despite fresh claims of a delay with Premier League approval last night. pic.twitter.com/l6ooJUeoSI — Newcastle Fans TV (@NewcastleFansTV) May 12, 2020

