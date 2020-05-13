Ex-Real Madrid Striker Edwin Congo Arrested Over Drug Trafficking Charges In Spain

Former Real Madrid and Colombia striker Edwin Congo was detained by Spanish officials for drug trafficking in Spain recently. Edwin Congo was arrested along with 10 other individuals over smuggling charges. Edwin Congo has played for multiple clubs during his 13-year long football career. He featured for clubs like Real Vallodolid, Levante, Sporting Gijon, Recreativo de Huelva and Olimpic de Xativa. Edwin Congo was also seen in a Spanish show El Chiringuito de Jugones after calling it a quits in football.

Also Read | Man City Interested In Signing Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman As Leroy Sane's Replacement

Edwin Congo cocaine smuggling case

The ex-Real Madrid player was arrested by the Central Narcotics Brigade but was released after he agreed to give them a statement. The Edwin Congo Real Madrid story didn't last long. Edwin Congo joined Real Madrid in 1999 and remained at the club for three years. Edwin Congo joined Real Madrid from Once Caldas for a sum of €5 million. The deal made him the most expensive transfer in Colombian football's history at that time. Before the Edwin Congo cocaine smuggling case, he featured for Real Madrid Legends in charity games.

Also Read | Newcastle Takeover Set To Be Delayed After Fresh Evidence Linked To Piracy Emerges

Edwin Congo cocaine smuggling case

ÚLTIMA HORA La @policia detiene al ex futbolista Edwin Congo en una operación contra una red de tráfico de cocaína. Hay diez detenidos en España. — Manuel Marlasca (@manumarlasca) May 12, 2020

Also Read | Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Wears A Protective Mask As Team Resumes Training

Edwin Congo footballing career

Edwin Congo was sent to Real Vallodolid on loan where he scored one goal in 14 games. His next outing was for Vitoria Guimaraes, where he scored 4 times in 10 games. Congo then played for Toulouse for a single season.

Edwin Congo joined Levante in 2002 where he spent 4 seasons and scored 21 goals in 112 appearances. Sporting Gijon was his next stop where he enjoyed one season. Recreativo de Huelva and Olimpic de Xavita followed next where he scored a total of three goals overall.

Also Read | Philippe Coutinho Could Miss Out On Bundesliga Return After Picking Up An Ankle Injury