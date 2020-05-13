Man City Interested In Signing Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman As Leroy Sane's Replacement

Man City are reportedly considering a move to sign Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman if Leroy Sane leaves for Germany in the summer. Leroy Sane has constantly been linked with the German champions since last season. According to reports, Leroy Sane was set to join Bayern Munich last year but the deal fell apart after the winger damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Man City's Community Shield clash against Liverpool. Leroy Sane could complete his move to Bayern Munich in the upcoming transfer window. As per reports, Man City have already started looking for alternates and Kingsley Coman has emerged as one of the top names to replace Leroy Sane at the Etihad.

Man City transfer news: Kingsley Coman for Leroy Sane?

Bayern Munich have reportedly set an asking price of £52.6 million for Kingsley Coman. The 23-year-old winger has netted a total of five goals in 24 games this season. Coman's contract with Bayern Munich runs until June 30, 2023. Bayern Munich could, therefore, offer Kingsley Coman plus cash in exchange for Leroy Sane to Man City. Man City boss Pep Guardiola is already familiar with the winger, having managed Kingsley Coman during his Bayern Munich days.

Man City transfer news: Kingsley Coman a big admirer of Pep Guardiola

According to Sky Germany, the 23-year-old France international named Pep Guardiola as the best manager he has ever worked with. Kingsley Coman, in a separate interview with Eurosport, said, "For a player in my position, a winger who likes to hit and provoke, he is the best coach we can have because that is what demands us the most." Coman stated that Pep Guardiola as a manager had the biggest impact on him. Kingsley Coman's relation with the Catalan manager could make it easy for Man City to move for him. However, Coman's numerous injury woes could pour cold water over a possible move to Man City.

