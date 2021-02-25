Juventus Star Alvaro Morata Diagnosed With Lifelong Virus After Complaining Of Discomfort

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has emerged as one of the key players under manager Andrea Pirlo ever since his loan move to the Allianz Stadium last summer. The Spaniard has paired up well with his former Real Madrid teammate and Bianconeri ace Cristiano Ronaldo to threaten their opponents on several occasions. But Pirlo might be forced to rework his attacking strategy with Morata diagnosed with a lifelong Cytomegalovirus.

What happened to Alvaro Morata?

According to a report by The Sun, Morata has been diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus, which remains in the body for the entire life. Notably, the virus appears to be harmless and can reside in a body without any diagnosis. Its' common symptoms are similar to that of the flu.

The striker’s condition came to light when he was introduced as a substitute in the game against Porto in the Champions League last week. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the 0-2 defeat against the Portuguese outfit, the manager asserted that Morata wasn’t in good shape and felt sore later. He went on to accede that the on-loan striker hasn’t been at his best since returning from a bout of flu but played because the team needed him, citing several injuries.

Alvaro Morata illness: Juventus confident in striker's recovery

Fabio Paratici, Juventus’ chief football officer, also spoke to Sky Sport Italia on Morata’s ailment. Paratici insisted that the Spanish international has suffered several small problems – flu first, followed by an intestinal disorder. His health condition has posed a deterrent in his participation in the team’s training further affecting his performance a bit, said Paratici.

The chief football officer went on to describe Morata as a top player. He expects the former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward to be back at his best soon and play a key role for Andrea Pirlo during the business end of the ongoing season.

Serie A news: Morata starts from bench vs Crotone as Ronaldo heads twice

Juventus were back in action against Crotone in Serie A over the previous weekend. And Morata again started from the bench. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo headed home twice to win an-all important three points for the defending Serie A champions. The Bianconeri sit third in the Serie A standings with 45 points in 22 games, trailing by eight points to leaders Inter Milan.

Image courtesy: Alvaro Morata Instagram