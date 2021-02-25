Erling Haaland Transfer: Man City, Chelsea And Real Madrid In Race To Sign Dortmund Star

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland is set to spark one of the biggest transfer races in football history next summer when his release clause activates. The Norwegian striker has attracted plenty of interest from the European heavyweights with his dazzling goalscoring form for Dortmund over the past 13 months. Reports claim that Man City have now joined Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Haaland.

Norwegian sources regard #ManCity, Chelsea and Real Madrid as the 'frontrunners' to sign Erling Haaland. [via @samuelluckhurst] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 24, 2021

Although Dortmund have no intention of selling Haaland in the summer, they may be forced into cashing in on the forward due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus. Dortmund have also privately disclosed that Haaland's release clause will only be valid from June 2022 onwards, at a price point of €75 million. Haaland has scored a sensational 28 goals in 25 games across all competitions for Dortmund this season.

Man City transfer news: Cityzens eyeing up Erling Haaland transfer as Aguero replacement?

According to reports from 90min, Pep Guardiola's Man City have joined the race to sign Erling Haaland. It is believed that the Premier League leaders are eyeing up the prolific Norwegian as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, whose contract at the Etihad expires in the summer. The Argentine made his first appearance in over four months during Wednesday's UCL game against Gladbach and City are yet to decide whether they want to offer Aguero a new deal to keep the four-time PL champion beyond the summer.

Man City are now looking at a long-term replacement for Aguero and have identified Haaland as an ideal candidate. The Cityzens will reportedly discuss the option of signing Haaland, especially given his father Alf-Inge's history with the club as a player. Reports claim that City are determined to win the race to sign Haaland, and are prepared to put together a package worth well over €100 million to land the striker and his Dortmund teammate, Giovanni Reyna.

Real Madrid transfer news: Haaland the primary target for Zinedine Zidane in the summer?

According to reports from ESPN, Real Madrid, who have long been linked with a move for Haaland, will look to land the Norwegian at the Spanish capital this summer. The 13-time European champions believe that the 20-year-old Haaland would be an ideal long-term replacement for veteran centre-forward, Karim Benzema. Reports suggest the LaLiga giants will offer €90 million for Haaland this summer.

ℹ️ If BVB decides to sell Haaland this summer, Real Madrid will be the first club to know - the relationship between the two clubs is perfect. [@marca] 🇳🇴 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 20, 2021

Chelsea are increasingly confident of signing Erling Haaland this summer from Dortmund. (Source: Eurosport) pic.twitter.com/eP3tGHzU8j — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 24, 2021

Chelsea 'confident' of signing Haaland in the summer

Reports from Eurosport claim that Thomas Tuchel's side are reportedly becoming 'increasingly hopeful' of landing what would be one of the club's biggest ever signings in Haaland. The Blues are desperate to secure the arrival of a world-class striker, as both Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are not viewed as long-term solutions up top. Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Haaland and the west London club believe they're making progress in convincing him to move to Stamford Bridge in the near future. However, their hopes of signing the goalscoring phenomenon might hit a stumbling block if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Image Credits - Erling Haaland Instagram