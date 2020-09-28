Man City Never Conceded 5 Goals At The Etihad Before Jamie Vardy And Leicester Ran Amok

Manchester City suffered their first major setback in their domestic campaign this weekend. The Cityzens were humiliated at home by Leicester City, as the Foxes went on to score five past Ederson in what turned out to be a torrid time for Pep Guardiola's side. Leicester City's win set some records in the process as Jamie Vardy ran amok on the night.

Also Read | Vardy scores 3, Leicester stuns Man City in wild 5-2 win

Premier League results: Leicester City humiliate Man City

Despite Riyad Mahrez's opener as early as in the fourth minute, Leicester City overcame a stiff challenge from Man City in the Premier League this weekend. The likes of Jamie Vardy exposed the hollow in Guardiola's defensive tactics, as he netted a hat-trick at the Etihad. Vardy's hat-trick included two goals from the spot. The Etihad also saw James Maddison take part in the fun as he scored a belter from outside the box.

Big performance from the boys today🙌🏾 Congrats to @vardy7, another hat trick🤩 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/vcuF9yImJM — James Justin (@jamesjustin98) September 27, 2020

Youri Tielemans also converted from the spot, in what was the Foxes' third penalty of the night. On the other hand, new arrival Nathan Ake scored the second goal for the Cityzens, but could not cut down Leicester City's massive lead on the night. The goal haul meant that Leicester are now the first team to have scored five times at this venue since Man City began playing at the Etihad.

Also Read | Who is Liam Delap? Man City's 17-year-old striker tipped for success after solid debut

Premier League results: Foxes stack up records against Man City

The last time Man City conceded five was against Arsenal, dating back to February 2003. Leicester City also became the first team in the history of the Premier League to convert three penalties in a single game. It took 438 outings for Man City to concede five goals in a single game.

Meanwhile, the defeat comes as a shock for Guardiola, who is widely regarded as one of the best managers of his time. However, he had never suffered a defeat as humiliating as the one inflicted by Leicester on Sunday. Interestingly, only two players succeeded in scoring thrice past Guardiola's side before the humiliating Premier League results of the weekend - Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and Jamie Vardy.

Also Read | Man City ready to bid €65M for Jules Kounde, convinced player will join from Sevilla

Premier League standings: Man City placed 13th as title reclamation suffers setback

Messi scored a hat-trick against Man City in the Champions League, back in October 2016, when the Catalan giants defeated the Premier League heavyweights 4-0. Interestingly, Vardy netted thrice against Man City in December the same year, with the Foxes bagging a 4-2 victory. As things stand, Man City occupy the 13th spot in the Premier League standings. Guardiola's men will next come up against Burnley in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, September 30.

Also Read | Jules Kounde transfer: Man City target Sevilla centre-back as defensive search continues

Image courtesy: Mancity.com