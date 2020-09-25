Who Is Liam Delap? Man City's 17-year-old Striker Tipped For Success after Solid Debut

Pep Guardiola's Man City were made to work hard for their EFL Cup round three win over Championship side Bournemouth on Thursday night. Although Phil Foden's late goal was enough to send the Cityzens into the next round of the competition, 17-year-old Liam Delap grabbed headlines as he opened the scoring on his Man City debut. Following the 2-1 win over the Cherries, Guardiola showered praise on the teenage forward and confirmed that Liam Delap would be training with the first team for the remainder of the season. Having made the switch from the Man City youth team to the senior squad full of superstars at just 17, it makes you wonder - Who is Liam Delap and is the hype around the 17-year-old justified?

Dream come true to make my @ManCity debut, even better to get a goal and a win. Thanks @PhilFoden for the assist 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/BlsYS00M3D — Liam Delap (@liamdelap) September 25, 2020

Who is Liam Delap? Man City youngster the son of Premier League icon Rory Delap

Although Liam Delap is still currently best known for being Rory Delap's son, the teenage striker is fast making a name for himself. Rory Delap is widely considered a Premier League icon and is well-remembered for his long throw-ins which showcased the dogged and determined nature of Stoke City's style of play under Tony Pulis. Rory Delap's son, Liam, wrote his name into the history books at Man City by making an immediate impact on his debut, scoring for the Cityzens in their Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth on Thursday night.

The 17-year-old Liam Delap latched onto a pass from Phil Foden in the 18th minute of the game before firing his left-footed finish into the top corner of the net to give Man City the lead. Liam Delap's pace, power and precise finishing on his debut for Man City showed fans a glimpse of what he's capable of. In fact, the young forward also earned special praise from manager Pep Guardiola and the club's all-time leading goalscorer, Sergio Aguero.

A la cuarta ronda de la #EFLCup 🤟🏽 Y felicitaciones @LiamDelap por tu primer gol// Onto the fourth round of the #EFLCup 🤟🏽 Congratulations to @LiamDelap for his first goal for #ManCity pic.twitter.com/PDtXB6zFRW — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 24, 2020

Who is Liam Delap? Liam Delap's Man City career and representing England at various youth levels

Thursday night's game against Bournemouth was Liam Delap's first for Man City, having joined the club's youth squad last year. Delap previously spent ten years as a youth team player at Derby County. Following a strong start to his Man City senior career, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Liam Delap will continue to train with the rest of the first-team squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Despite his father representing the Ireland national team during his professional career, Liam Delap has been part of the England U-15, U-16 and U-17 squads.

