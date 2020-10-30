Man City Have Two Of The Top 10 Most Valuable Players By Market Value In World Football

The arrival of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad saw a wave of hefty signings in the subsequent transfer windows. The Spanish tactician's spending spree has culminated in the form of two successive Premier League titles. Manchester City have some of the best talents in the world, a fact that has been corroborated by a recent study which suggests the Cityzens have two of the top 10 most valuable footballers in the world.

Kylian Mbappe leads the football transfer market value charts at €200m

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe leads the list of the most valuable players in the world, a list prepared by KPMG Football Benchmark. The France international has been valued at €200 million and has been frequently linked with a move to some of the top European clubs including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The Kylian Mbappe transfer reports have been doing the rounds ever since his move to PSG in 2017. Recent reports suggest that Real Madrid will break the bank to rope in the 2018 World Cup winner as Zinedine Zidane looks to add a lethal attacking option to his side after a quiet summer.

Raheem Sterling market value estimated at €138m

Man City winger Raheem Sterling sits second behind Mbappe in the football transfer market value list. The England international, who has been one of the key members of the Pep Guardiola squad that clinched two Premier League titles, is valued at €138 million as per the study.

#ManCity have two of the top 10 most valuable players by market value in world football, according to @Football_BM.



2️⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling: €138M

7️⃣🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne: €120M#MCFC | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/jMBpYC1l0a — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) October 29, 2020

This season, he has managed to net five times across all competitions in nine games. Tied by a contract with the Etihad-based outfit until June 2023, the 25-year-old winger is tipped to challenge Sergio Aguero's all-time record of 255 goals, with 105 goals already under his belt.

De Bruyne market value stands still at €120m

Kevin De Bruyne's market value is estimated at €120 million and the Belgian sits in the seventh place in the list. Interestingly, the De Bruyne's value has stood unchanged as compared to the previous edition's estimates. De Bruyne has been one of the major personalities at the Etihad since arriving from Wolfsburg.

Following his scintillating performance for Guardiola the previous season that saw him net 13 goals and register 20 assists in the Premier League, he was crowned the PFA Player of the Year. Interestingly, he is the first Man City player to win the individual accolade.

Image courtesy: Raheem Sterling, Man City Instagram